PM Modi Backs Annapurna Yojana In Bengal, Highlights ₹3,000 Monthly Aid

Modi said direct financial support would strengthen women’s confidence and decision-making power.
He said work was progressing rapidly to expand the Annapurna Yojana’s reach in West Bengal.
Modi said reducing concerns over essential expenses could further strengthen women’s confidence within their families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the West Bengal government aimed to ensure that no eligible woman was left out of the benefits of the Annapurna Yojana, as the fourth instalment was transferred to about 1.5 crore women.
Addressing an “Annapurna Divas” event organised by the West Bengal government through video link, Modi said the scheme provided ₹3,000 a month directly into women’s bank accounts. He said women did not have to depend on anyone for the money.
“Our government aims to ensure that not a single eligible woman is deprived of the benefits of Annapurna Yojana. We are working relentlessly towards achieving this goal,” Modi said.
He said the scheme was intended to strengthen women’s confidence and decision-making power. “We believe that the women of Bengal should have both the power to make decisions and the courage to move forward,” he said.
Annapurna Yojana Benefits
Modi said women in Bengal were receiving a fixed amount directly into their bank accounts every month. He described the scheme as an important effort to strengthen the confidence of the state’s women.
“The Annapurna scheme is an important effort to strengthen the confidence of Bengal’s women,” he said.
He also congratulated the women who would benefit from the scheme, saying women carried several responsibilities within their families and handled numerous small and big decisions.
According to Modi, reducing the worry over essential expenses could further strengthen their confidence. “I congratulate every mother and sister who will benefit from this scheme and extend my best wishes to them,” he said.
Women Welfare In Focus
Modi also linked the scheme to the BJP government’s focus on issues affecting mothers, sisters and daughters. He said these issues had been treated as a priority across different stages of their lives.
“Within a few days of forming our government in Bengal, work began on the Annapurna Yojana. Today, many women receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts. There are no middlemen and no ‘cut money’,” Modi said.
He said work was being carried out rapidly to expand the scheme’s reach and ensure that eligible women were not deprived of its benefits.
The Prime Minister said the direct transfer of financial assistance would give women greater independence and support them in meeting essential expenses.