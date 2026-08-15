PM Modi Urges Parties To Implement 33% Reservation In Lok Sabha, Assemblies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties to ensure 33% representation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies
Modi said the government's target of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis had been surpassed and announced a new goal of six crore
He highlighted women's role in Panchayats and municipalities and linked their political empowerment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all parties to support the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies without making it a political fight. He called upon the youth to assume leadership roles across society and the economy towards the dream of making India developed by 2047.
In his 13th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, in 75-minute speech on the country's 80th Independence Day, he said political parties could take credit for the move, but should ensure that women receive their “due rights”.
PM Modi On Women's Reservation
On the issue of implementation of women reservation, which has been a political flashpoint between the government and the opposition since a delimitation-linked constitution amendment bill was defeated in Parliament in April, Modi said, "Standing here today beneath the tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort, I appeal to and urge all the political parties of the country: come and venerate the women power."
Modi said the matter has been stuck for 40 years due to political wrangling. "Come forward to honour women and ensure that our mothers and sisters secure 33% representation in the Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha as soon as possible. Let them contribute to shaping India's policies. You may take the credit, you may claim the accolades, but please grant our mothers and sisters their due rights," he said.
Modi On Lakhpati Didi
The government had originally targeted three crore Lakhpati Didis. Modi said that target has now been surpassed. The new target is six crore Lakhpati Didis.
A Lakhpati Didi refers to a woman earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually. Modi linked the expansion to the transformation of the rural economy through women's economic participation.
“Creating three crore new 'Lakhpati Didis' signifies a massive transformation in the rural economy driven by the power of women. My dear countrymen, today, a large number of women are serving as elected representatives in Panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations, guiding the nation and resolving issues,” he said.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.
The Bill proposed the implementation of the 33% women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.