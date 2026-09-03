PM Modi Speaks To Varanasi Mayor, DM On Flood Situation

The Ganga has crossed the warning level in Varanasi, prompting authorities to suspend boat operations and intensify flood monitoring.
Thirteen relief camps are sheltering 935 people from 219 flood-affected families, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the mayor and district magistrate of Varanasi to review the flood situation in the city.
Modi, the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, was briefed on the relief measures being undertaken in the temple city, government sources said as quoted by PTI. The prime minister asked the two officials to ensure that residents faced the least possible inconvenience.
The Ganga crossed the warning level in Varanasi on Wednesday, following which the district administration suspended all boat operations and stepped up monitoring of flood-affected areas.
Relief Measures
Devotees and residents have also been advised against venturing onto the ghats or entering areas with strong currents.
Officials said the administration was keeping a close watch on the situation amid rising water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers, as well as waterlogging and flooding in areas along the Varuna.
Thirteen relief camps have been set up in the district, accommodating 935 people from 219 affected families as of Wednesday, officials said.