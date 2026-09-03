Nepal Flash Flood Toll Reaches 1,252 As Fresh Risk Looms

Nepal flash-flood fatalities climbed to 1,252 on Thursday, with 4,875 people still missing on day nine of search operations led by the Nepal Army.
Chitawan recorded the highest body count at 355, followed by Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Gorkha, Dhading, and Tanahu districts.
Flood Forecasting Division technician Saraswati Bishta warned of fresh flood risks along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers due to upstream rainfall.
Nepal's flash-flood death toll climbed to 1,252 on Thursday after more bodies were recovered, while officials warned that rain in the upper Bhotekoshi catchment could trigger fresh flooding. Joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army were still carrying out search and rescue operations on day nine, with 4,875 people still estimated to be missing.
An ice-rock avalanche initiated the crisis. The August 26 collapse near the Nepal-Tibet frontier destroyed settlements across northern and central Nepal. Across the border in Gyirong county of Tibet, the disaster claimed 21 lives, with 541 people remaining unaccounted for by Wednesday. Persistent rainfall upstream along the Bhotekoshi River sustained threats of renewed surges.
Recovery Toll Breakdown
Police figures released on Thursday showed 355 bodies recovered from Chitawan, 218 from Nawalparasi East, 208 from Nawalparasi West and 177 from Nuwakot. The Nawalparasi West total included 18 bodies recovered from India and handed over to Nawalparasi West. Another 127 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa, 69 from Gorkha, 60 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, according to police data.
Flood Risk Zones
Saraswati Bishta, a technician at the Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, said "continuous rainfall in the upstream areas of the Bhotekoshi River on Thursday could raise water levels in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, as well as in smaller rivers and rivulets flowing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts". She urged people in nearby and downstream areas to remain vigilant. Bishta said there was a middle-level flash flood risk in rivers in several districts, mainly in the hilly region, including Taplejung, Panchthar, Terhathum, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Okhaldhunga, Udaypur, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu, Lamjung, Manang, Mustang, Myagdi, Kaski, Syangja, Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. She added that rivers in mountain regions, including Kalikot, Humla, Jumla, Dailekh, Darchula and Baitadi, were also swelling, creating some flash flood risk.
Cross-Border Impact
Nearly 100 Nepalese citizens remain missing in Tibet. The deluge trapped roughly 3,000 traders and pilgrims across the border, Nepal's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri said. More than 2,500 people returned home safely by air and through the Tatopani and Hilsa crossings. Another 1,500 citizens remain stuck at Kerung while authorities from both nations coordinate safe repatriation, Chhetri added.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah said on Wednesday that "the disaster's link to climate change must be strongly raised with the international community". Addressing the House of Representatives, he said "the scale and nature of the disaster raised serious questions about the growing risks faced by people living in the Himalayan region because of climate change".
Mourning And Rites
The terrain shifted drastically across Nuwakot and Rasuwa valleys. Vanished riverbanks and obliterated landmarks forced helicopter pilots to rely on personal judgment while flying through steep gorges, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Grieving families turned to symbolic farewells. Relatives crafted effigies of missing victims to conduct last rites, cremating dozens of these figures during a mass service at Pashupati Aryaghat on Wednesday.
With casualties still rising and thousands unaccounted for, Nepal remained in a widening disaster on Thursday as rescue work and evacuation planning continued.