Nepal Flash Flood Toll Reaches 1,252 As Fresh Risk Looms

Flood Risk Zones

Saraswati Bishta, a technician at the Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, said "continuous rainfall in the upstream areas of the Bhotekoshi River on Thursday could raise water levels in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, as well as in smaller rivers and rivulets flowing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts". She urged people in nearby and downstream areas to remain vigilant. Bishta said there was a middle-level flash flood risk in rivers in several districts, mainly in the hilly region, including Taplejung, Panchthar, Terhathum, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Okhaldhunga, Udaypur, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu, Lamjung, Manang, Mustang, Myagdi, Kaski, Syangja, Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. She added that rivers in mountain regions, including Kalikot, Humla, Jumla, Dailekh, Darchula and Baitadi, were also swelling, creating some flash flood risk.