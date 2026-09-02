Nepal Floods: India To Rebuild School After Principal Evacuates 1,600 Students

Srivastava on Tuesday said in a post on X, “Met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, Bidur, Nuwakot. His timely action saved lives of more than 1600 school children just before the school was swept away in Rasuwa flash flood. This school was set up in 1950s; Designed by Indian engineer, involved in construction of Trishuli Hydropower plant, built by Indian assistance.”