Nepal Floods: PM Balendra Shah Says Global Community Must Help Tackle Climate Change Impact

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the devastation caused by the Bhotekoshi River floods highlights the growing risks posed by climate change.
Shah said the responsibility to manage and minimise the effects of climate change rests with the global community, while several countries have offered disaster assistance to Nepal.
India, China and South Korea are mobilising expert teams for rescue operations at hydropower sites, while Nepal continues relief and evacuation efforts.
Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday said the devastation caused by the Bhotekoshi River floods was due to climate change and the responsibility to "manage and minimise" its effects also rests on the global community.
Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, entered Rasuwa through the Bhotekoshi River and devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. Over 1,100 people have been killed and over 4,800 remain missing in the floods.
Why Is Nepal Seeking Climate Compensation?
Briefing the House of Representatives about the devastation caused by the floods, Shah said, as quoted by PTI, "This incident shows the increasing risk the people of the mountain region have to bear with the occurrence of climate change."
"There is a global contribution behind climate change. And the responsibility to manage and minimise its effects also rests on the global community," the prime minister pointed out.
Shah said, “In this hour of crisis, we have accepted the reality that the country’s leadership must provide courage, support and reassurance, not tears.” Shah said that the disaster has not only devastated the three districts -- Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading -- but it “is a shared blow to the heart of the entire country.” “We have no alternative but to fight with determination and courage, and we are fighting,” the prime minister said.
Why India, China And US?
Speaking about the international assistance, Shah said, "There is no question about not accepting international assistance at this magnitude of crisis, and we have coordinated with the international community to receive support and assistance since the beginning."
A section of the media earlier reported that Nepal had denied international assistance; however, the government later denied refusing international help.
"Until now, friendly countries including India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA, Australia, Qatar, Switzerland, UK, Japan and Singapore among others have extended assistance for the flood-affected areas," the prime minister said.
He said that over NPR 7 billion has been collected in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund till Wednesday afternoon.
"Similarly, international development partners such as Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, the European Union and the United Nations have also pledged to provide assistance," he said.
Expert teams from India, China and S Korea are being mobilised for rescue operations in the hydropower sites, he informed the house.
Providing details about the rescue and relief operations, PM Shah said that the security agencies have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, while the local authorities have warned people to move to safer areas.
He said that the army and private helicopters are engaged in the rescue and evacuation process. The government has approved financial assistance for the families of the victims even as the affected areas have been declared crisis-hit for three months, said PM Shah.
The government is providing free medical treatment to the injured and arranging food and shelter for people displaced by the floods, he said.
Shah informed the house that the local and provincial authorities are working together to restore electricity, water supply and transport links. According to the Nepal Police, 348 dead bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and 155 from Nuwakot.
Similarly, 66 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 59 from Dhading, 45 from Rasuwa, and 38 from Tanahu so far.