Jharkhand Couple Missing En Route To Kailash, Family Seeks Chinese Records

O Outlook News Desk Published at: 2 September 2026 5:35 pm

A Jharkhand couple disappeared near the Nepal-China border after an avalanche struck the region, with their family alleging that Chinese authorities have not shared immigration data that could help trace them.

O Outlook News Desk Published at: 2 September 2026 5:35 pm

Search and rescue operation underway in the aftermath of the devastating flash flood, at Trishuli Dam, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma