US PrSM Missile May Have Killed 21 Civilians In Iran’s Lamerd

Airwars found evidence consistent with US-made PrSM missiles being used in a February 28 attack on Iran’s Lamerd that killed at least 21 civilians
US Central Command denies striking Lamerd and disputes Airwars’ identification of the weapon
The competing assessments leave the missile’s identity and responsibility for the attack contested
A US-made Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) appears to have been used in a February 28 attack on the southern Iranian city of Lamerd that killed at least 21 civilians, including seven children.
Airwars analysed photographs, videos and satellite imagery from the strike and found a pattern of damage extending up to about 170 metres from the apparent points of detonation. It assessed that at least three PrSM missiles may have been used in the attack, with civilians killed as far as 50 metres from the impact sites.
The finding is disputed by the US military. US Central Command said in March that American forces did not launch strikes into Lamerd or within 30 miles of the city in February. CENTCOM also rejected the identification of the weapon shown in footage, saying the munition appeared more consistent with an Iranian Hoveyzeh cruise missile than a PrSM.
What The Investigation Revealed
Airwars' investigation focused on three apparent impact sites in Lamerd, including a sports complex and nearby residential areas. Its analysis found widespread damage to buildings, streets and vehicles, with the distribution of damage consistent with a weapon capable of dispersing metal pellets over a wide area.
The organisation said the evidence was consistent with the US-made PrSM. It also examined the area around an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps compound nearby but found no corresponding damage at the compound, leaving the intended target of the attack unclear.
Why The Missile Matters
The PrSM is a long-range precision missile developed by Lockheed Martin for launch from systems including HIMARS and the M270. The company describes it as a long-range strike weapon designed to engage land and maritime targets.
The missile is also being developed in increasingly longer-range variants. In June, Lockheed Martin said its proposed PrSM Increment 4 had completed a propulsion test and was progressing towards flight testing later in 2026. The company says the ramjet-powered variant is designed to extend the missile's range beyond 1,000 kilometres.
The Lamerd findings have drawn attention to the potential consequences of using long-range weapons near populated areas. Airwars' assessment of the damage pattern points to a broad area of effect around the apparent impact sites.
US Denies Strike
CENTCOM maintains that the allegations are false. It said the video evidence cited in reports did not show a PrSM and argued that the munition's apparent size and silhouette were more consistent with an Iranian Hoveyzeh cruise missile.
The competing assessments leave both the precise identity of the weapon and responsibility for the Lamerd attack disputed. Airwars' analysis points towards a PrSM, while CENTCOM denies that US forces struck Lamerd at all.
The February attack therefore remains contested, even as the deaths and destruction documented in Lamerd have renewed scrutiny of the risks associated with long-range weapons used in or near populated areas.