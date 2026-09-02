When Oil Wealth Meets A War Bill: Saudi Arabia’s Debt Dilemma

Saudi Arabia is reportedly exploring an $8 billion loan as the Iran war disrupts regional trade, shipping and oil flows
Riyadh already has a planned borrowing programme to finance its budget deficit and refinance maturing debt
Strong reserves, continued oil revenues and access to international capital markets mean the reported loan does not by itself signal a fiscal crisis
Saudi Arabia is reportedly in talks to raise at least $8 billion through a new loan as the economic fallout from the Iran war puts pressure on trade, shipping and supply chains across the Gulf.
The figure comes from a Bloomberg report, which said Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center had begun sounding out banks about a potential deal. The talks were described as being at an early stage and could ultimately not materialise. The Saudi government had not publicly confirmed the reported $8 billion borrowing plan.
What is confirmed is that Saudi Arabia continues to borrow through established channels. On Tuesday, September 1, the National Debt Management Center announced that it had completed a $3.25 billion international Sukuk issuance, split between five-year and 10-year tranches. The order book reached about $16.5 billion, or roughly five times the amount issued.
The contrast is important. The reported $8 billion loan is new and unconfirmed, but borrowing itself is a normal part of Saudi Arabia’s fiscal strategy.
Why Does Saudi Arabia Need To Borrow?
Saudi Arabia entered 2026 with a borrowing programme already designed around both its budget deficit and maturing debt.
Its 2026 Annual Borrowing Plan estimates financing needs of about SAR217 billion. Of that, approximately SAR165 billion is intended to cover the projected budget deficit, while another SAR52 billion is needed to repay principal on debt maturing during the year.
The plan also makes clear that Riyadh does not intend to rely on a single source of funding. It aims to diversify between domestic and international markets through bonds, Sukuk and loans, while expanding project and infrastructure financing and the use of export-credit agencies.
That means a fresh loan, even one of the size reportedly being considered, would fit into a broader strategy rather than automatically signalling an emergency financing requirement.
Saudi Arabia Already Has A Budget Deficit
Saudi Arabia’s borrowing needs are also rooted in a budget deficit that existed before the current conflict.
The 2026 budget projects revenues of SAR1.147 trillion against expenditure of SAR1.313 trillion, leaving a deficit of approximately SAR165 billion, or 3.3% of GDP.
The government has said it will continue financing the deficit through local and international borrowing while using alternative financing mechanisms and maintaining fiscal sustainability. The same budget projected government debt at around SAR1.622 trillion, or 32.7% of GDP, at the end of 2026. It also projected Saudi Central Bank reserves at around SAR390 billion.
So Saudi Arabia is not borrowing because it suddenly lacks revenue. Rather, Riyadh has chosen to finance part of its spending and investment programme through debt while preserving financial buffers.
War Adds Pressure Through Defence And Oil Disruptions
The Iran war nevertheless creates additional uncertainty for a government already operating with a deficit.
Saudi Arabia’s 2026 budget allocates SAR240 billion to the military sector. That is below the SAR272 billion originally budgeted for 2025, although 2025 spending was later estimated at SAR239 billion. The official figures therefore do not establish that the war itself caused an increase in military spending.
The more immediate economic pressure is coming through trade and energy.
The IMF says the war in the Middle East and the near halt in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted economic activity and curtailed trade, including Saudi oil exports. Higher shipping and insurance costs have also affected the wider economy.
Saudi Arabia has been able to mitigate part of the disruption because of its alternative logistics infrastructure. The IMF notes that Riyadh has rerouted some oil through the East-West pipeline to Red Sea ports, limiting the decline in oil deliveries.
The war therefore creates a combination of pressures: disrupted shipping, higher costs, weaker non-oil activity and uncertainty over energy exports.
Higher Oil Prices Are Cushioning The Shock
The effect on Saudi government finances is more complicated than simply “war equals lower oil revenue”.
The IMF says Saudi oil export volumes have been curtailed by the conflict, but higher oil prices have more than offset the loss in volumes, creating an oil-revenue windfall. The Kingdom’s ability to continue exporting through alternative infrastructure has also helped limit the impact of the disruption.
That provides Saudi Arabia with an important cushion.
Oil still accounts for a substantial share of Saudi government revenue, making prices and export volumes critical to the fiscal outlook. But the current environment means that a reduction in physical shipments does not necessarily translate into an equivalent reduction in revenue.
This is one reason the reported $8 billion loan should not by itself be interpreted as evidence of a fiscal crisis.
How Much Debt Does Saudi Arabia Already Have?
Saudi government debt has risen as Riyadh has financed budget deficits and its broader spending and investment commitments.
The latest figures from the National Debt Management Center put total government debt at approximately SAR1.685 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, equivalent to 33.9% of GDP.
The increase is significant compared with the level projected for the end of 2025, but the debt ratio remains relatively moderate by international standards, according to the Saudi authorities.
The IMF has similarly stressed that Saudi Arabia entered the conflict with low government debt, ample reserves and substantial financial buffers, giving the Kingdom room to absorb economic shocks.
The concern, therefore, is less about whether Saudi Arabia can borrow and more about how much additional borrowing could eventually be required if the conflict persists.
Who Can Lend To Saudi Arabia?
Riyadh has deliberately developed a wide range of financing channels.
The 2026 Annual Borrowing Plan identifies bonds, Sukuk and loans in domestic and international markets, alongside project and infrastructure financing and export-credit agencies.
The latest international Sukuk issuance provides a clear example. Strong demand — with orders reaching around $16.5 billion for a $3.25 billion issue — indicates continued investor appetite for Saudi sovereign debt.
There are also alternative forms of external financing. On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance announced a dedicated credit line of up to $5 billion with Bpifrance Assurance Export. The facility is intended to finance and refinance contracts involving French companies in sectors including infrastructure, urban development, transport and healthcare.
That facility is not the reported $8 billion loan, but it demonstrates the range of financing mechanisms available to Riyadh.
Why Borrow When Oil Prices Are High?
For a major oil exporter, borrowing can appear counterintuitive. But Saudi Arabia's strategy is not simply to spend whatever oil revenue it receives in a given year.
Borrowing allows the government to finance its budget deficit, refinance maturing obligations and continue long-term investment while managing the use of reserves and other financial assets.
The Annual Borrowing Plan explicitly says Saudi Arabia wants to diversify its funding sources and access both domestic and international markets at a fair cost.
The Tuesday Sukuk issue illustrates that approach in practice. The Kingdom was able to raise $3.25 billion while attracting an order book far larger than the amount offered, suggesting that international investors remain willing to lend to Saudi Arabia.
Borrowing can therefore be part of financial management rather than a sign that the government is unable to meet its obligations from current income.
What Could $8 Billion Mean For Saudi Arabia?
The reported $8 billion loan, if completed, could give Riyadh additional liquidity and flexibility while the war continues to disrupt shipping, imports and oil exports.
But it would also add to the Kingdom's financing requirements at a time when debt is already rising. The significance of the transaction would depend on what the money is ultimately used for and whether the reported loan remains an isolated financing exercise or becomes part of a larger increase in borrowing.
That distinction matters because Saudi Arabia still has substantial buffers. The IMF says the country’s strong fundamentals, reserves and diversified energy and logistics infrastructure have helped it remain resilient during the conflict.
Could The Iran War Create A Deeper Fiscal Problem?
For now, the evidence points to financial pressure rather than a Saudi fiscal crisis.
The IMF's downside scenario, however, shows how the picture could change if the conflict becomes prolonged. A sustained disruption to shipping, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, could further reduce oil revenues, weaken non-oil activity and widen fiscal deficits. Under the IMF's illustrative downside scenario, Saudi Arabia's government debt could rise to 50% of GDP by 2031, compared with 44% under its baseline.
That is the more important question surrounding any new borrowing.
The reported $8 billion does not by itself demonstrate that Saudi Arabia is facing a financial crisis. The Kingdom entered the war with substantial financial buffers, continues to access international capital markets and is benefiting from higher oil prices.
But if the war continues to disrupt shipping, reduce export volumes, damage energy infrastructure or weaken non-oil growth, Riyadh could face a much larger financing requirement than the one reportedly now under discussion.
For Saudi Arabia, the issue is therefore not whether it can borrow. It is how much the war ultimately forces it to borrow, and whether higher oil revenues and existing financial buffers remain sufficient to absorb the shock.