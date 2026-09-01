PM Modi Hails India's GDP Growth, Says, 'Avoid Gold, Foreign Travel'

PM Modi urged Indians to skip non-essential foreign trips, overseas weddings and unnecessary gold purchases.
He linked the appeal to swadeshi, self-reliance and India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.
Modi also highlighted India’s 7.8% economic growth and appeared to target Rahul Gandhi with his “jhooth ki goonj” remark.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Indians to avoid leisure trips abroad, overseas weddings and unnecessary purchases of gold, calling for greater emphasis on swadeshi products and self-reliance as India seeks to sustain its economic growth.
In a selfie-style video message from Bishkek, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Modi congratulated the country on recording 7.8% economic growth and said Indians should contribute to building a self-reliant economy.
“Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either,” Modi said.
He said greater emphasis on swadeshi and self-reliance would help India realise its ambition of becoming a developed country by the centenary of independence.
“The more we emphasise swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance, I have firm faith that when it is 100 years of independence, we will present a developed India to our young generation,” he said.In a selfie-style video message, PM Modi congratulated the country on recording 7.8% economic growth and spoke of the need to promote self-reliance and give greater emphasis to swadeshi products.
The Prime Minister also called for a stronger focus on local, swadeshi products and consumption.
“Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either,” PM Modi said.
According to data released by MoSPI, India's real GDP grew by 7.8% in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.
PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi
Modi said India was progressing rapidly despite global uncertainty, wars, crises and supply-chain disruptions. He also took a swipe at critics whom he accused of spreading pessimism about the country's progress.
“India is progressing rapidly. On the other hand, within India too, people drowned in an atmosphere of despair are engaged in spreading ‘jhooth ki goonj’ all around,” he said, adding that India had achieved 7.8% growth despite the challenges.
The phrase “jhooth ki goonj”, or “echo of lies”, appeared to be a reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, which focuses on issues including paper leaks, unemployment and the education system.
‘Dreams Of Young Generation Will Be Fulfilled’
Modi said the country's youth would see their aspirations fulfilled through the efforts being made today.
“We will fulfil the dreams of our young generation through our hard work today,” he said.
He also urged citizens to contribute to India's economic progress, saying the government's policies and intentions were on the right track.
“Our policy is right, our intention is clear, and the strength of 140 crore countrymen, coming together today, is taking the country to new heights,” Modi said.
PM Modi At SCO Summit In Bishkek
Modi is currently in Bishkek to attend the 26th SCO Summit, hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.
The summit brings together leaders of the 10-member grouping, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The meeting is also being held in the expanded SCO Plus format, with leaders from partner countries and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in attendance.
India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017.