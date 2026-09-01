Why Sonam Wangchuk Softened Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Demand

Wangchuk said that by then the cost of keeping the resignation demand at the centre of the protest had also become clearer. “By 22 I didn't see resignation as the first priority,” Sonam Wangchuk said, adding that he believed the resignation could come later and that others were also pressing for it. “So I started thinking that this resignation will probably happen because they should have done much earlier,” Wangchuk said. “Maybe they didn't have resignation in mind. If it doesn't happen, it will happen in two-four days, and there are others also demanding it.”