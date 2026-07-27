'Resignation Is Just The Beginning': Sonam Wangchuk Calls For Dialogue, Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat

Sonam Wangchuk welcomed dialogue after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, calling it only the beginning of reforms.
The activist backed peaceful protests, stressing constitutional rights and opposing action against non-violent demonstrators.
Wangchuk invoked Gandhi’s principles, saying peaceful movements could achieve meaningful change through patience and perseverance.
Social and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was only the beginning of a process aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the education system, calling for dialogue and constructive reforms.
Speaking to media in Delhi after offering tributes at Raj Ghat along with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk said the path of peaceful protest remained relevant and urged citizens to continue raising their concerns through non-violent means.
"The resignation is just the beginning. If the issue is acknowledged and addressed from this point onward, our country will become a better place," Wangchuk said.
He added that discussions were underway and expressed hope that a suitable course of action would be adopted through "very positive dialogue", leading to the creation of an improved system through mutual goodwill.
On the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, Wangchuk welcomed the move, saying it was a positive step that should be followed by detailed discussions and appropriate measures after deliberation.
The activist also stressed that peaceful protests should not invite punitive action. He said while action could be taken against those involved in malicious activities, the constitutional right to peaceful demonstration must be respected.
"No action should be taken against those who are protesting peacefully," Wangchuk said, adding that the law should take its own course against those acting with harmful intent.
Peace Over Protest
Wangchuk congratulated young people, citizens and organisers who participated in the movement peacefully, saying that any achievement had come through appeals for peace rather than confrontation.
He said the movement’s outcome demonstrated the continued relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence. Wangchuk said he had followed the Gandhian approach in Ladakh for several years and was initially uncertain whether it would hold significance at the national level.
"Following the conclusion of this 26-day fast and movement, I wanted to come to Raj Ghat first to remember Mahatma Gandhi," he said, adding that peaceful methods remained relevant even after a century and would continue to guide future movements.
Wangchuk was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram before visiting Rajghat.