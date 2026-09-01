Trump Approval Plunges to Career-Low 33% Amid Iran War, Economy Woes: Poll

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

A survey found Donald Trump's approval at the lowest level of his political career, while Democrats showed greater enthusiasm ahead of the November elections.

image Prefer on Google
Thank you, Mr. President
An electronic billboard beams an image of President Donald Trump alongside the message "Thank you, Mr. President" referring to the U.S. involvement in the war between Israel and Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo: | AP |
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump’s approval rating remained at 33%, its lowest level in his political career

  • Democrats were more enthusiastic about the November midterms, with 46% describing themselves as very enthusiastic compared with 31% of Republicans

  • The poll found dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the Iran war and the cost of living, creating a difficult environment for Republicans defending Congress

US President Donald Trump's approval rating remained at 33%, its lowest level in his political career, as Americans expressed dissatisfaction with his handling of the Iran war and the economy, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday. The figure marks the third consecutive poll in which 33% of Americans approved of Trump's performance.

Trump's rating is also below the 35% approval reached by former President Joe Biden in October 2024 and well below the 47% approval Trump recorded earlier in his current term. The Republican Party is heading into the November 3 midterm elections defending slim majorities in Congress.

‘We’re Going To Hit Them Hard’: Trump Threatens Iran As US Strikes, Retaliation Rock Middle East - null
‘We’re Going To Hit Them Hard’: Trump Threatens Iran As US Strikes, Retaliation Rock Middle East

By Outlook News Desk

Democrats More Enthusiastic

The poll found Democrats more motivated to vote, with 46% of self-identified Democrats describing themselves as "very enthusiastic" about the November elections, compared with 31% of Republicans. Among independents asked how they would vote if the congressional election were held today, 36% chose Democrats and 22% Republicans.

Related Content
Trump is paying a political price as support for the war falls and Republicans face the midterm elections. - AP
US President Donald Trump - X@WhiteHouse
Senate Republicans See Trump as Growing Political Liability Ahead of Midterms - AP
A New War: Demonstrators rally outside the White House in Washington to protest the US military strike on three nuclear sites in Iran - Photo: AP

The numbers suggest Trump's low standing could become a liability for Republicans as they defend their congressional majorities. The poll surveyed 1,167 US adults nationwide and had a margin of error of three percentage points.

The US Treasury has proposed restricting six Banque Misr UAE branches over alleged links to Iran’s shadow-banking networks. - X
Banque Misr UAE Branches Targeted By US Over Alleged Iran Links: What We Know

By Outlook News Desk

Iran War And Economy

Trump's approval has been dragged down by dissatisfaction over the war in Iran and the cost of living. Only 36% of Americans in the poll approved of Trump's handling of the war, while 71% disapproved of how he was handling the cost of living, including about four in 10 Republicans.

Gasoline prices have risen since Trump ordered the US to begin bombing Iran in February, according to Reuters. The survey also found that registered voters had, for the past month, rated the Democratic Party as having better ideas on the economy than the Republican Party, the first time Democrats had led Republicans on the issue in about a decade.

With less than three months before the midterms, the combination of low presidential approval, stronger Democratic enthusiasm and economic dissatisfaction presents a difficult political environment for Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories