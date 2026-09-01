Trump Approval Plunges to Career-Low 33% Amid Iran War, Economy Woes: Poll

Donald Trump’s approval rating remained at 33%, its lowest level in his political career
Democrats were more enthusiastic about the November midterms, with 46% describing themselves as very enthusiastic compared with 31% of Republicans
The poll found dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the Iran war and the cost of living, creating a difficult environment for Republicans defending Congress
US President Donald Trump's approval rating remained at 33%, its lowest level in his political career, as Americans expressed dissatisfaction with his handling of the Iran war and the economy, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday. The figure marks the third consecutive poll in which 33% of Americans approved of Trump's performance.
Trump's rating is also below the 35% approval reached by former President Joe Biden in October 2024 and well below the 47% approval Trump recorded earlier in his current term. The Republican Party is heading into the November 3 midterm elections defending slim majorities in Congress.
Democrats More Enthusiastic
The poll found Democrats more motivated to vote, with 46% of self-identified Democrats describing themselves as "very enthusiastic" about the November elections, compared with 31% of Republicans. Among independents asked how they would vote if the congressional election were held today, 36% chose Democrats and 22% Republicans.
The numbers suggest Trump's low standing could become a liability for Republicans as they defend their congressional majorities. The poll surveyed 1,167 US adults nationwide and had a margin of error of three percentage points.
Iran War And Economy
Trump's approval has been dragged down by dissatisfaction over the war in Iran and the cost of living. Only 36% of Americans in the poll approved of Trump's handling of the war, while 71% disapproved of how he was handling the cost of living, including about four in 10 Republicans.
Gasoline prices have risen since Trump ordered the US to begin bombing Iran in February, according to Reuters. The survey also found that registered voters had, for the past month, rated the Democratic Party as having better ideas on the economy than the Republican Party, the first time Democrats had led Republicans on the issue in about a decade.
With less than three months before the midterms, the combination of low presidential approval, stronger Democratic enthusiasm and economic dissatisfaction presents a difficult political environment for Republicans seeking to retain control of Congress.