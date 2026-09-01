ISRO To Launch EOS-05 Aboard GSLV-F17 On September 4 After Seven-Month Hiatus

EOS-05 is also called GISAT-1A under ISRO’s new nomenclature system. The mission matters because it marks the space agency’s return to flight after its latest setback and revives India’s push for geostationary imaging capability. Indian Express had earlier reported that the satellite would launch in the first week of September. It also reported that another satellite parked at the spaceport, NVS-03, is likely to launch in November.