NASA’s Moon Base Plan Has An India Connection: What We Know

NASA has invited ISRO to participate in its Moon Base programme as part of expanding India-US cooperation under the Artemis framework.
India became the 27th country to sign the Artemis Accords in June 2023 and has since strengthened its lunar exploration credentials through Chandrayaan-3.
The latest India-US space discussions also covered scientific data sharing, space science and future human-spaceflight technology cooperation.
The US space agency NASA has formally invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to collaborate on its Artemis Base Camp project. This invitation falls under the framework of the bilateral space partnership and the Artemis Accords.
The proposed moon base aims to establish a long-term human presence on the lunar surface. The offer marks a significant step in deepening space relations between India and the United States.
Expanding Lunar Cooperation
India has demonstrated its lunar expertise. The country signed the US-led Artemis Accords in June 2023. This agreement occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.
In August 2023, India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed near the lunar south pole. This historic mission proved the technical capability of the Indian space programme.
The successful landing strengthened international confidence in India's space technologies. An official NASA statement outlined the agency's vision for this collaboration: "We want to see India as a key partner in our lunar endeavors."
Joint Astronaut Mission
Bilateral space efforts are accelerating. ISRO astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been selected for the joint Axiom-4 mission. This mission will travel to the International Space Station. The upcoming joint spaceflight represents a major milestone in India-US technical cooperation.
NASA and ISRO are currently finalising the training protocols for the mission. The two space agencies are also working to determine the official launch schedules for the journey.
India and the United States advanced their discussions on civil and commercial space cooperation and also focused on pursuing future science and human space flight technology partnerships, the US Embassy said in a press release on Tuesday.
The discussions took place during the 9th meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG), hosted by India on 5-6 August 2026 at the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.
It underlined how the meeting advanced civil and commercial space cooperation under the India-US Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative, in line with the February 2025 Joint Leaders' Statement issued by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.
Commercial Space Cooperation Between India And US
Both sides discussed expanding cooperation following the successful launch of the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission last year, as well as pursuing future science and human space flight technology collaborations.
They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) guidelines on the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, as well as reviewed ongoing multilateral efforts for ensuring the Committee’s effectiveness.