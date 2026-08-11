A First For Australia: LGBTQ+ Identity Enters The National Census

Australia’s 2026 Census will include new questions on sexual orientation and gender, providing nationally comparable data on LGBTQ+ Australians.
The questions follow years of testing and consultation and are intended to address data gaps affecting policy and service planning.
Their inclusion follows a 2024 government reversal after the initial decision not to proceed with the proposed LGBTQ+ Census questions.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has confirmed that the 2026 Census will include questions on sexual orientation and gender diversity, marking the first time such data will be collected through Australia’s national census.
The move is aimed at addressing long-standing gaps in national data on LGBTQ+ Australians, with the information expected to support policymaking, funding decisions and the planning of public services.
What Will Australia’s 2026 Census Ask?
In August 2024, the federal Labor government faced intense backlash after flagging plans to drop the proposed LGBTQ+ census questions to avoid a "divisive" public debate. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the government reversed their stance within days of the backlash, committing to include the questions in the 2026 cycle.
The 2021 Census only collected data on sex recorded at birth, which advocates argued misrepresented or entirely excluded trans, gender-diverse and non-binary individuals.
Why Does The Census Need LGBTQ+ Data?
The ABS conducted extensive cognitive testing and public consultation to ensure the new questions are clear, respectful and yield high-quality data. The resulting data will be used by governments and service providers to better allocate resources, healthcare and support services tailored to LGBTQ+ populations.
Equality Australia stated regarding the announcement: "This is a historic step forward for LGBTIQ+ Australians who have been invisible in national data for too long."
Earlier on July 4, the federal government of Australia had rejected all recommendations relating to the LGBTQIA+ community from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) peer-review process. The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a process in which the human rights record of each UN member state is reviewed by other members every four and a half years.
LGBTQIA+ people were the only group for which the government did not accept any recommendations. A spokesperson for queer rights advocacy group, Equality Australia, Savanh Tanhchareun, told ABC News, "By refusing to accept any of the recommendations about LGBTIQ+ rights, the government has missed an opportunity to show it's serious about equality, safety and dignity for all Australians."
The federal government rejected a recommendation to introduce a nationwide ban on conversion practices, deferring legislative responsibility to state and territory governments. Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales recently passed state-level bans, while other Australian jurisdictions lack equivalent legal protections. Advocates criticised the fragmented legal framework.
Officials declined to enact a national ban on deferrable, non-consensual medical procedures performed on intersex children. The Australian Capital Territory remains the only jurisdiction with active laws protecting intersex children from non-consensual surgeries. Campaigners condemned the federal stance.