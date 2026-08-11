Who Is Atef Najib? Assad’s Cousin Sentenced To Death Over 2011 Syria Crackdown

Atef Najib, Bashar al-Assad’s cousin and former Deraa security chief, has been sentenced to death.
Najib was convicted over crimes including murder, torture and responsibility for massacres linked to the 2011 Deraa crackdown.
His trial is being seen as a test of Syria’s transitional justice process and accountability for Assad-era abuses.
Atef Najib, the former Syrian security official who headed political security in Deraa when the country’s uprising began in 2011, has been sentenced to death by a court in Damascus.
Najib, 66, faced charges including murder, torture and responsibility for massacres linked to the crackdown on protesters in Deraa. The Fourth Criminal Court ruled that crimes committed by Bashar al-Assad’s government in the province in 2011 amounted to crimes against humanity. Najib was sentenced on the same day as Bashar al-Assad and his younger brother Maher al-Assad, who were tried in absentia and also received the death penalty for crimes including premeditated murder.
Unlike the former president and his brother, Najib was physically present for his trial. He had been detained in Syria since January 2025 after returning to the country following the fall of the Assad government in December 2024. His case marks the first decision by a Syrian court against a senior Assad-era figure under the current transitional authorities and is being seen as a test of how Syria will deal with abuses committed during the former government’s rule.
Atef Najib’s role in the 2011 Deraa uprising
Najib is Bashar al-Assad’s first cousin and served as head of political security in southern Syria’s Deraa province during the opening stages of the uprising.
He joined the Military Academy in Homs in the early 1980s after graduating from school. After completing his training, he became head of political security in Deraa. The exact date when he formally took up the post is not documented in public state archives.
He remained in the position when protests broke out in March 2011. Security forces had arrested and tortured teenagers who had written anti-government graffiti on a school wall in Deraa. Their detention became a catalyst for wider protests, which spread across Syria and eventually developed into a 14-year civil war.
Najib was officially removed from his post in April 2011 as the uprising continued to spread.
The Assad government was eventually overthrown in December 2024, when a coalition of armed opposition groups seized Damascus in a rapid advance. Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia after the fall of his government. His father, Hafez al-Assad, had ruled Syria from 1970 until his death in 2000, when Bashar took over.
Najib also fled Syria after the government fell but later returned. The Ministry of Interior’s general security forces arrested him in January 2025 during a campaign targeting remnants of the former government in Latakia province.
Al Jazeera’s Obaida Hitto reported that his arrest was considered one of the most significant detentions of a former security official because of the sensitive position he held in Deraa when the uprising began.
What did the court find against Najib?
Najib faced at least 10 charges, including murder, torture and responsibility for massacres, as well as crimes against humanity linked to the 2011 crackdown in Deraa.
According to the court ruling, he was involved in the torture of a large number of detainees and was responsible for the deaths of many of them during their detention. The court found that the crimes committed by the Assad government in Deraa in 2011 amounted to crimes against humanity.
The proceedings began on April 26 at the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus. Closing arguments and Najib’s final statement had already been heard during the eighth session before the verdict was delivered.
According to an Al Jazeera Mubasher report, 75 plaintiffs had filed cases against Najib and were understood to have provided testimony during the trial.
His case was different from those of Bashar and Maher al-Assad because he was tried while physically present in Syria. Al Jazeera’s Hitto said: “This is a historic moment, here in Syria. Atef Najib is the only one of the codefendants who is actually standing trial here physically inside the country. The other codefendants are all being sentenced in absentia.”
Why Najib’s trial matters for Syria’s transitional justice
The trial is being watched as a test of Syria’s transitional justice process and of whether the new authorities can hold former Assad government officials accountable for abuses committed under his rule.
Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government has faced criticism over delays in launching the transitional justice process it promised after the war. The conflict is estimated to have killed about half a million people.
The scale of the alleged abuses extends far beyond Najib’s case. A 2025 report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights said more than 181,000 people had been forcibly disappeared or arbitrarily detained during the war, with 90 percent of those cases attributed to the Assad government.
The proceedings could therefore have consequences beyond Najib’s individual case. Al Jazeera’s Hitto said the legal issues discussed during the trial would set a precedent for future legal action against people involved in similar crimes.
“The legal issues that were discussed today are going to set the precedent for future legal actions taken against anyone that was involved in these crimes,” Hitto said.
Fadel Abdulghany, founder and head of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, also pointed to the wider importance of the proceedings in an opinion piece for The New Arab last month.
“What is at stake in these proceedings is not confined to the question of whether Najib will be held to account for his actions … Rather, the true significance of this trial lies in the legal foundation of the judicial record that these proceedings will leave behind,” he wrote.
What happens after the Atef Najib verdict?
The death sentence against Najib comes alongside those handed down to Bashar and Maher al-Assad, who remain outside Syria after fleeing to Russia. Najib, meanwhile, has been in Syrian custody since his arrest in January 2025.
Al Jazeera reported that people gathered around the court in Damascus when the verdict was announced and that some expressed relief. Syrians were also seen celebrating in the streets outside.
Hitto said: “The country has been trying to reconcile more than five decades of dictatorship led by the al-Assad family over the last 18 months or so.”
For Syria’s transitional authorities, the significance of the Najib trial extends beyond the sentence handed down to one former security official. The proceedings have begun to establish the judicial record that could underpin future cases against officials accused of abuses during Assad-era rule.