Gen Z Emotional But Lacks Calm Minds, LGBTQ+ Integral to Society: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat described Gen Z as emotional, adaptable, and authentic, but cautioned that they lack a calm mind.
Bhagwat's remarks in Hyderabad follow recent student demonstrations and activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
The RSS chief critiqued the 'Stree Mukti Andolan', claiming the women's liberation movement went astray and ruined past generations.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has characterised the younger generation, known as Gen Z, as emotional and adaptable but lacking a calm mind, as reported by ANI.
"Gen Z is good, adaptable and emotional by nature. They do not think with a very calm mind. If what is in touch with them is visibly authentic, it appeals to them," Bhagwat said.
These comments follow weeks of student demonstrations spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party. The unrest gained national interest after activist Sonam Wangchuk launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Tensions boiled over during a 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20. Police reportedly used tear gas and lathi-charges to scatter crowds marching toward Parliament.
Critique of Women's Liberation
Linking his observations of the youth to wider social changes, Bhagwat pointed to the Women's Liberation Movement. He said the 'Stree Mukti Andolan' gained broad acceptance but eventually led a section of society astray.
"'Stree Mukti Andolan' started and gradually became widely accepted...So, a phase passed. After that, the proponents of that movement realised that we had stepped onto a wrong path and ruined a generation or two of our country," Bhagwat said.
Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Community
Bhagwat said the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of Indian society and should not be ostracised.
"LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it—that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset, or arise from physical inclinations. Since this phenomenon exists worldwide, we cannot claim it was absent here; we are human too, and it existed among us as well. We made quiet arrangements for them," Bhagwat said.
Indian tradition has acknowledged their existence, and Bhagwat said that while some might be curable, those that are not are human beings too and have a right to live. He said they have their own deities, shrines and Mahamandaleshwars who participate in the Kumbh Mela. These matters were handled quietly and discreetly to maintain a sympathetic societal attitude rather than making unnecessary noise, Bhagwat said.
"They are not ostracised from society; there is a place for them within the vast tapestry of social life. We are taught not to view them with a sense of inferiority...Even today, we see that they have their own deities, shrines, and even Mahamandaleshwars who participate in the Kumbh Mela too. Rather than making unnecessary noise or fanfare about these matters, we handled them quietly to ensure society maintained a sympathetic attitude toward them. We made proper, discreet arrangements, recognising them as integral parts of our own society..." Bhagwat said.