Gen Z Emotional But Lacks Calm Minds, LGBTQ+ Integral to Society: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

"LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it—that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset, or arise from physical inclinations. Since this phenomenon exists worldwide, we cannot claim it was absent here; we are human too, and it existed among us as well. We made quiet arrangements for them," Bhagwat said.