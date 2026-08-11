Delhi H1N1 & Influenza Cases Surge Six-fold, Doctors Warn Of Rising Seasonal Flu Infections

Delhi doctors report a rise in H1N1 and influenza cases following seasonal weather changes.
Patients are reporting fever, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, weakness and headaches.
Doctors advise isolation, masks and prompt medical consultation to limit infection spread.
The national capital has recorded 1,344 H1N1 infections this season, representing a roughly six-fold increase from the 229 cases logged over the same period last year.
The sharp upward trajectory indicates an aggressive transmission of the influenza virus across the National Capital Region.
"Over the past three to four weeks, hospitals have witnessed a rise in patients presenting with cough, cold and high fever. Testing has revealed a significant increase in H1N1 (swine flu) cases, with doctors reporting that they are seeing around seven to 10 such patients daily in the OPD. There has also been a slight increase in Covid-19 cases," Dr Satish Koul, Principal Director and Unit Head of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon, told ANI.
Most H1N1 infections are generally mild, with fever typically subsiding within three to five days, according to doctors.
Symptoms And Expert Advice
Changing weather patterns are directly driving the current spike in viral respiratory infections.
"During monsoon, there's a decrease in temperature. So, because of the temperature change, the influenza virus is more common nowadays. They have a sore throat, nasal discharge, dry cough and headache," Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said, as reported by Mint.
"In our OPD, there is an increased number of patients who are suffering from upper respiratory tract infections, and we found that they are positive for influenza, especially H1N1 and influenza A," Sinha added.
He advised diagnosed individuals to isolate at home for two to three days and wear a face mask to prevent transmission, adding, "If you get the infection, immediately contact the doctor about the treatment."
Dr Atul Kakar, Chairperson of Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the city is witnessing a seasonal increase in viral respiratory infections.
"Many of them have high-grade fever, which has been running for a few days. A few of them have cold and cough; many of them complain of joint pains, muscle pain, extreme weakness, runny nose and throat pain. This is a type of trend which we are now seeing, especially during this post-rainy season. So, the number of patients is definitely much more," Kakar told ANI.
High Risk Signs
Certain demographics face a significantly higher probability of severe complications from the flu.
High-risk groups encompass the elderly, young children, immunocompromised individuals and those managing underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease or kidney disease.
"A few of them require hospitalisation because of the severity of symptoms. The majority of symptoms are self-limiting and last for about five to seven days," Kakar said.
Medical professionals strongly advise immediate clinical evaluation for anyone developing persistent high fever, difficulty in breathing or pneumonia-like symptoms.
Prevention Guidelines
Authorities have issued specific preventive directives to contain the H1N1 outbreak.
The official list of "Dos" includes covering the mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand gel, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, avoiding crowded places, staying more than an arm's length from those infected and ensuring adequate rest, sleep and nutrition.
Conversely, the "Don'ts" direct the public to avoid handshakes or hugs when greeting people. Health officials stated that people should avoid taking medicines without consulting a physician and advised symptomatic individuals to avoid meeting relatives and friends.
Patients must immediately report to the nearest health facility if they observe critical warning signs, such as high fever, difficulty breathing, a bluish discolouration of the skin and lips or blood in their sputum.