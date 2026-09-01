Manipur ‘Critical, Volatile’: Naga MLAs Urge Amit Shah to Act Against Kuki Leaders

Eight of Manipur’s nine Naga MLAs have written to Amit Shah seeking action over alleged attacks on Naga civilians.
They have demanded arrests of alleged Kuki militant-linked figures and the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement.
The legislators warned that continued inaction could make it difficult for them to defend their political support for the state government.
A group of Naga legislators from Manipur have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the prevailing situation in the state, alleging the involvement of Kuki-Zo leaders and militant groups in attacks on Naga civilians.
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Loshii Dikho confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter, signed by eight of the nine Naga MLAs, had been sent to the Union Home Minister. Nungba MLA Diganglung Gangmei was the only Naga legislator who did not sign it. A close aide to Gangmei said the MLA had not yet taken a decision on the letter.
Naga MLAs Call Situation ‘Critical And Volatile’
In the letter, the legislators described the situation in Manipur as “critical and volatile” and called for what they termed “decisive and bold action” to prevent further deterioration.
The MLAs have put forward five demands, including the arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders whom they allege have publicly claimed responsibility for the killing and dismemberment of six Naga civilians.
The legislators have further demanded action against Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that her office was colluding with a Kuki militant group allegedly led by her husband, Thangboi Kipgen. The allegation has not been independently verified.
Demand Immediate Abrogation Of SoO Agreement
The Naga legislators have also demanded the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups.
The MLAs cited what they described as repeated violations of the agreement and continued attacks on civilians as reasons for their demand.
The letter comes amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where violence involving Meitei, Kuki-Zo and other communities has persisted since May 2023.
SoO Violations
According to the Frontier Manipur, there are grave violations of the SoO in Manipur such as burning of houses and ambushes in the Litan area, brutal killings of six Naga men and the ambush killing of four civilian travellers along the IT Road.
The looming spectre of assembly elections in the state in 2027 complicates the issue even more. The allegations levelled against Kipgen could prove to be consequential come the polls next year where the ruling BJP is already on the backfoot having already switched the chief minister in the state.
The state which has been facing political instability and ethnic violence for years would hope for the resolution of their woes soon.