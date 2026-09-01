Modi, Xi, Putin Share Stage At SCO Summit In Bishkek As Leaders Gather

PM Modi was seen interacting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the traditional group photograph.
The expanded “SCO Plus” format includes leaders from more than a dozen associated countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Mongolia.
Modi is set to highlight security, connectivity and opportunity as India participates in the summit marking 25 years of the SCO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other world leaders assembled at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.
As the leaders stood together for the traditional official group photo, PM Modi was seen having an exchange with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.
A roundtable discussion was also held in Bishkek's Yrys Ordo Congress Hall on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on Tuesday. Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, chairman of the summit, led the dicussions.
Modi is participating in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. India has been a full member of the grouping since 2017.
Modi will address the summit and highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity at the forum. The summit is also being held in an expanded “SCO Plus” format, bringing together leaders from more than a dozen associated countries.
Among those attending the expanded format are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe.
The summit brings together 10 SCO member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues. With its 10 members, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation represents about 25 per cent of global GDP.
The SCO countries seek to develop long-term relations based on good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, guided by universally recognised principles and norms of international law.
The organisation's main objectives are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness; promote multilateral cooperation to maintain regional peace, security and stability; jointly address emerging challenges and threats; encourage effective and mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors; and promote economic growth and social and cultural development.