PM Modi, Putin To Hold Bilateral Talks On Sidelines Of SCO Summit

SCO Summit

Modi will travel to Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 1 to attend the SCO Summit, after a bilateral visit to Uzbekistan from August 29-30. The summit will include a welcome dinner on August 31 and a plenary session the following day, where Modi is scheduled to deliver an address.

India has been a full SCO member since 2017, after holding observer status since 2005. New Delhi has identified security, connectivity and opportunity as key elements of its engagement with the organisation, alongside its focus on countering terrorism, separatism and extremism.