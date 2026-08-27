Nepal Facing Another Flood? China Warns Of Breach In Three Days As 'Barrier Lake' Swells

A newly formed barrier lake in Nepal could breach within three days, raising fears of another flood surge.
Chinese authorities are monitoring the overflowing lake and conducting simulations to assess the breach risk.
Nepali authorities have urged people and rescue workers along the Bhote Koshi River to move to safer locations.
Newly formed barrier lake near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal could breach over the next three days, raising the risk of another flood surge in an area already devastated by catastrophic flash floods, Global Times reported, citing Chinese authorities.
China’s Ministry of Water Resources said the lake was already overflowing on Thursday morning and warned that more water was expected to enter it over the coming days, increasing the possibility of a breach. State broadcaster CCTV reported that Chinese authorities were closely monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to prepare for a potential breach and support emergency rescue operations.
Authorities Warn Of Another Flood Surge
Nepali authorities have also urged residents and rescue personnel along the Bhote Koshi River to remain vigilant and move to safer locations amid the possibility of another sudden rise in water levels.
The warning comes as rescue operations continue after devastating flash floods and mudslides struck the China-Nepal border region.
In Nepal, police reported at least 270 deaths and 826 people missing. The National Tourism Board later said 517 foreigners were among those missing, including tourists and pilgrims in the region.
Rescue Operations Continue
Chinese authorities have deployed emergency responders, People's Liberation Army personnel, engineering teams, telecommunications workers and relief organisations to assist with rescue and relief operations.
Teams are facing difficult terrain, continued rainfall and the possibility of further secondary disasters.
As the barrier lake continues to be monitored, authorities are preparing for the possibility of a breach and another surge downstream. Residents and rescue workers near the Bhote Koshi have been advised to remain alert and follow official instructions.