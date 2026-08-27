52 Km, 5,630 Metres, Half The Oxygen: What Makes The Kailash Yatra So Gruelling

The Kailash parikrama is a 52-km circuit that reaches about 5,630 metres at Dolma La
Lower atmospheric pressure at extreme altitude reduces oxygen availability and can impair physical performance
Rugged terrain, cold weather, acclimatisation requirements and difficult logistics add to the physical demands of the pilgrimage
For pilgrims travelling to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, the spiritual journey also involves an extreme physical challenge. The 52-km parikrama around Mount Kailash reaches 5,630 metres at Dolma La pass, where the lower air pressure means the partial pressure of oxygen is roughly half the sea-level value.
That altitude comes with a demanding combination of steep and rugged terrain, cold, rapidly changing weather and reduced oxygen availability. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu advises pilgrims travelling through Nepal to undergo a medical examination, carry medicines for altitude sickness and emergency evacuation, and halt at designated acclimatisation points.
The 52-Km Parikrama
The Kailash parikrama, or circumambulation, begins at Darchen in Tibet. India's MEA guide describes it as a 52-km circuit, with the first stage leading towards Deraphuk before the route climbs towards Dolma La and descends towards Zuthulpuk.
The highest point, Dolma La, is around 5,630 metres above sea level. At 5,500 metres, atmospheric and inspired oxygen pressure is about half that at sea level even though oxygen still makes up roughly 21% of the air.
Why The Altitude Makes It Hard
At extreme altitude, the problem is not that the air contains less oxygen by percentage but that lower atmospheric pressure reduces the amount of oxygen available with each breath. This can produce hypobaric hypoxia, causing breathlessness, fatigue, headaches and impaired physical performance.
The Indian Embassy specifically warns pilgrims to observe designated acclimatisation stops to reduce health risks associated with changes in altitude and oxygen levels. It also advises medically unfit pilgrims not to undertake the parikrama.
More Than A Trek
The physical demands come on top of the logistical difficulties of reaching the pilgrimage region.
For 2026, the MEA-organised Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is being conducted through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim, with 10 batches of 50 pilgrims on each route. India and China had agreed in 2025 to expand the scale of Indian pilgrimages to Kailash and Mansarovar in 2026.
Indian citizens travelling through Nepal under private arrangements face a different set of requirements. The Indian Embassy says they need an appropriate Chinese visa and Tibet Travel Permit, as well as a Nepal Restricted Area Permit depending on their route. It also warns that parts of the Nepal route have minimal medical and tourist infrastructure and can face delays because of bad weather.
Nepal Flood Adds Another Risk
The physical challenge has this year been compounded by disruption on the Nepal route after severe flooding along the Bhote Koshi River affected the Rasuwagadhi border area.
Nepal's District Administration Office in Rasuwa has classified the event as a glacial flood and recorded the disaster in its emergency-response system. China's government said a mudslide in Nepal also caused severe damage at the Gyirong border port, cutting roads, communications and power supplies.
The flooding has affected pilgrims and other travellers using the Nepal-Tibet route, while the official MEA-organised routes through Lipulekh and Nathu La are separate from the Rasuwa corridor.
The Kailash yatra is therefore an ordeal not simply because of the distance. The combination of a 52-km circuit, a 5,630-metre pass, extreme altitude, rugged terrain and difficult logistics makes it one of the most physically demanding religious journeys in the Himalayas.