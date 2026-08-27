Watch: Nepal Flood Videos Show People Fleeing As Flash Flood Sweeps Through

Videos show terrified locals running for safety as a powerful surge of muddy water and debris sweeps through flood-hit areas.
CCTV and other footage show vehicles and buildings being overwhelmed, while residents in Devighat describe destroyed roads, homes and bridges.
The Nepal Tourism Board said preliminary records had identified 644 missing travellers, although authorities were working to verify the figure.
Terrifying videos from flood-hit Nepal show people scrambling to safety as a massive wall of muddy water and debris suddenly surges through the Nepal-Tibet border region. In one clip, people can be seen running as floodwaters rapidly engulf buildings and roads, while other footage shows vehicles and structures being swept away by the powerful current.
The visuals emerged after flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, sending a sudden surge through the Bhote Koshi River and devastating settlements and infrastructure in the region.
What Do The Nepal Flood Videos Show?
A video shows people suddenly running towards safer ground as floodwater and debris rush towards them. CCTV footage from the Chinese side captured people fleeing as floodwater suddenly entered the border area. The footage shows the water rapidly overwhelming the surrounding area.
Another viral video shows workers wearing helmets and high-visibility clothing running up a slope as a huge surge of muddy water approaches. The person filming reportedly later said he was rescued by helicopter.
Other footage shows vehicles being swept away and buildings damaged or disappearing beneath the floodwater.
Nepal Floods: What Happened At The Nepal-Tibet Border?
Nepal's recent flash floods have caused extensive destruction in Devighat, one of the worst-hit areas of Nuwakot district. Powerful floodwaters have damaged roads and buildings, while entire neighbourhoods have been left without homes.
Meanwhile, the number of people reported missing has continued to rise. The Nepal Tourism Board said on Thursday that preliminary records collected from trekking and travel agencies had identified 644 missing travellers from the affected area.
The figure includes 178 Indian nationals, 53 Ukrainians, 35 Australians, 25 Canadians and 127 Nepali nationals. Authorities are currently working to verify the information in coordination with local guides and security agencies.
Speaking to ANI from the worst-affected Devighat area, local residents described the devastating aftermath, recounting their desperate efforts to survive as widespread destruction, blocked routes and fears of further casualties continued to grip the area.
Amid the shortage of resources and the immediate human toll of the disaster, local resident Janak Bahadur Nepali described the situation on the ground, saying, "My house has sunk. Except for 2-3 people, all others are safe in the village. We are facing challenges regarding food and living. Currently, we have not received anything from the government."
Emphasising the extent of the devastation in the area and the people who remain missing, another resident told ANI, "Devighat is the worst-affected area. Some people from here are missing."
A local added, "The biggest challenge is that there are no roads now. Mud and rubble have accumulated here now. The bridge that existed here was washed away. Two bodies were retrieved from here in the morning. We suspect many people might be buried under the rubble here."