Trump’s Gaza Envoy Criticises Israeli Strikes As Plan Moves Toward Implementation

Nickolay Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza appointed by President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, criticised Israel over continued attacks in the Gaza Strip, warning that they could undermine efforts to implement the US-backed ceasefire plan.
Addressing the UN Security Council, Mladenov said Trump's 20-point Gaza plan had "moved from the negotiating table to the engineering table" and insisted that it had not stalled. Mladenov said Hamas had agreed to the plan's key provisions, including disarmament and the transfer of Gaza to civilian administration.
Israeli Strikes
Mladenov questioned whether continued Israeli military action would help achieve the plan's objectives.
"After three years of war and 20 years of military operations, I ask, will another strike on a munitions depot stop Hamas from rearming or tightening its grip on Gaza?" he told the Security Council. He argued that further strikes would delay demilitarisation and obstruct the transfer of Gaza to civilian administration.
Mladenov also said Israeli attacks were continuing to kill Palestinians, although at a lower rate than during the earlier stages of the war. He warned that continued violence made it difficult for Gaza's population to believe that the conflict was actually ending.
Trump’s Gaza Plan
The White House appointed Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza, making him the link between Trump's Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.
The Board of Peace is intended to provide strategic oversight of the transition, while the International Stabilization Force, commanded by Major General Jasper Jeffers, is tasked with security operations and supporting demilitarisation. The broader plan also includes civilian administration and reconstruction.
What Happens Next?
The dispute centres in part on the sequencing of disarmament, security arrangements and the transition to civilian administration.
Mladenov indicated that outstanding security issues still needed to be resolved as the plan moves towards implementation.
While the US administration seeks to move the plan towards implementation, continued violence remains a central obstacle to the transition it envisages.