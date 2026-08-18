'Gaza Won’t Be Rebuilt Until Demilitarisation': Jared Kushner After Netanyahu Meeting

Following his meeting with Netanyahu, Kushner said the two shared the same objective of achieving a demilitarised Gaza and peace in southern Israel. He said success could bring a major strategic change for Israel. “Netanyahu and I agreed that we share the exact same goals which is a demilitarized Gaza and we really want to see you know peace in in the south and if we are able to be successful with this, it could be an amazing change of the strategic nature for Israel,” he said.