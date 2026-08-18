UGC-NET Paper Errors: Education Ministry Orders NTA Audit, Overhauls Exam Security

The Union education ministry on Monday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a "thorough audit" of all examination processes. The agency must submit a "report on corrective action" within 30 days to "fix accountability", ministry officials informed. The directive follows the NTA announcing re-examinations for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) in English, commerce and sociology. A panel previously flagged errors in the question papers. Union education minister Pralhad Joshi reviewed the situation in a meeting with higher education secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee and NTA director general Abhishek Singh.