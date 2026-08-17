UGC-NET Row: Protesters Detained Outside NTA Office Over Re-exams

Protesters were detained outside the NTA office in Delhi after a demonstration over errors in three UGC-NET June 2026 papers.
The NTA has ordered re-examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology on September 9 and 10.
Delhi Police and CRPF personnel detained protesters outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on Monday, August 17, 2026, after demonstrators attempted to breach barricades. The clash occurred during a demonstration over the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, where protesters confronted security forces.
The protesting group comprised UGC-NET aspirants and members of left-leaning student organisations. The demonstration followed the NTA announcing re-examinations for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 cycle.
An expert committee reviewed the affected papers after candidates complained about anomalies. The panel identified widespread factual, typographical and translation errors. The committee also found a significant repetition of questions across the tests.
Demand For Accountability
The re-examinations for the three affected subjects are scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2026. Candidates will not pay any additional examination fee.
The NTA stated, as reported by News 18, that the decision ensures fairness for all candidates. The agency informed that the extensive errors could not be resolved through the standard answer-key challenge process.
Protesters are demanding greater accountability regarding how exams are conducted. The demonstrators continue to raise systemic concerns about question paper quality.