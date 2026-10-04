AAP Mocks Congress Over Defections, Opposition Friction Grows In Goa

Summary of this article

AAP mocked Congress over multiple MLA defections to BJP ahead of Goa’s 2027 elections.

Congress accused AAP of targeting opposition parties instead of challenging the ruling BJP.

Congress cited recent rallies as evidence of growing public support.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress over the history of defections by its MLAs, sharpening friction within the Opposition ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Mocking the grand old party's credibility with the slogan "Ek Kachori Do Samosa, Is Congress Ka Kya Bharosa" (One kachori, two samosas, how can Congress be trusted?), the AAP, in a post on social media, shared pictures of former Congress MLAs who joined the ruling BJP in 2019 and 2022.

In 2019, as many as 10 Congress MLAs switched sides to the BJP, while eight more legislators defected to the ruling party in 2022.

The jibe came two days after senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot addressed the party's ongoing 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' (Save Goa Campaign) in Sankhalim, the assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.