West Bengal Education Minister Dipak Barman announced on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that the state government will verify claims that a Kolkata Christian missionary school questioned a teacher for wearing a saffron saree.
Following state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya's allegation, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned that the school's NOC could be withdrawn if institutional involvement is proven.
The West Bengal Association of Christian Schools clarified that missionary institutions enforce no colour restrictions on staff attire and cautioned against generalising unverified claims.
Amid allegations that a teacher at a reputed Christian missionary school in Kolkata faced questions for wearing a saffron saree, West Bengal Education Minister Dipak Barman on Wednesday said he would verify the matter and take action if the charge was substantiated.
The allegation was made by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya a few days ago. He had claimed during an event that a teacher at a school had been questioned by a colleague for wearing saffron sarees in public.
She was also allegedly told by the teacher that saffron sarees were not acceptable inside the school, Bhattacharya had claimed, while alleging religious conversions at Christian missionary institutions and warning that schools involved in "anti-India activities" would not be allowed to operate.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, facing questions from reporters on Tuesday over Bhattacharya's remarks, said the state government would take action against any individual or withdraw the no-objection certificate (NOC) of an institution if allegations of a Christian missionary school restricting a staffer from wearing a saffron saree were found to be true.
"I will verify the information. If it is true and there is a written complaint against an individual, then action will be taken against the individual. If the institution is involved in something like this, its NOC (no-objection certificate) will be withdrawn," he had said.
Following the chief minister's remark, state Education Minister Barman said, "I will take up the matter tomorrow. I am currently away from office in connection with the chief minister's visit."
"As the chief minister has said, the allegations will be verified, and I will look into the matter," he told PTI.
A representative of the West Bengal Association of Christian Schools said there was no dress restriction as such for staffers in Christian missionary institutions and cautioned against generalising an allegation against the entire community of schools.
Barman asserted the BJP was not opposed to any religion, but would not tolerate anti-India activities. "We are not against any religion. But if anti-India activities are carried out from schools operating in our state and country, we will not allow them to continue," he said.
He also alleged that religious conversions had gained pace in parts of the state, including Kalimpong, Asansol and Purba Bardhaman, while asserting that the BJP had no objection to Christians practising their faith.