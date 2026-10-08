Commission Dissolution: The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has dissolved the independent West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission.
Unified Recruitment: All madrasah teacher appointments and hiring procedures will now be managed entirely under the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).
Policy Objectives: The merger intends to establish a standardized, transparent evaluation framework, expedite recruitment timelines, and prevent corruption.
The West Bengal government has initiated the process to abolish the Madrasah Service Commission and merge it with the state’s School Service Commission, paving the way for recruitment of teachers in madrasas through the panel, a senior official said on Thursday.
The decision in this regard, approved at a recent cabinet meeting, will require legislative changes before it can be implemented, he said.
At a programme on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, too, had said that the state government would abolish the Madrasah Service Commission.
The School Education Department said two separate bills are likely to be introduced in the state assembly – one seeking the repeal of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, and the other proposing amendments to the WBSSC Act.
"Yes, something regarding this (merger) will be done by this year," Principal Secretary, Education, Binod Kumar told PTI.
Once the bills are passed by the assembly, those will be sent to the governor for assent. A gazette notification will subsequently be issued.
The proposed merger is expected to bring recruitment of teachers for recognised madrasas under the framework of the WBSSC, Kumar said.
The move comes against the backdrop of the state government's efforts to streamline teachers’ recruitment and bring greater uniformity to the process, officials said.