Jadavpur University Row: Suvendu Adhikari Warns Of ‘Cleansing’ Campus Over Kashmir, Palestine Slogans

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari warns of “cleansing” Jadavpur University.
His remarks follow clashes between ABVP and Left-backed student groups.
The BJP-backed ‘Gerua Samman Yatra’ ended near the university.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday warned that he would “cleanse” Jadavpur University of groups he accused of raising “anti-national” slogans and insulting the saffron colour, escalating the BJP's confrontation with Left-backed student groups over alleged campus graffiti and slogans on Kashmir, Palestine and slain Maoist leader Kishenji.
Adhikari issued the warning at the end of a 2.5-km ‘Gerua Samman Yatra’ from Golpark to the 8B crossing near the university. “I have come here only to issue a warning,” he said, adding that his government would not tolerate “insulting words” or derogatory comments about saffron.
Adhikari Targets ‘Kashmir Azaadi’, Palestine Slogans
Referring to alleged graffiti on the university campus, Adhikari said he had “taken an oath” to uproot the “‘Kashmir demands azaadi’ gang” and those raising slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Red salute to Kishenji” from Jadavpur.
“Bengal’s chief minister knows how to cleanse the campus of them,” he said.
The remarks come weeks after violent clashes at Jadavpur University between members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-backed student groups left several students injured. The clashes triggered a political row over alleged outsider involvement, student politics and slogans and graffiti concerning Kashmir, Palestine and Kishenji.
The university subsequently launched a drive to remove political graffiti from its walls. Student groups accused the authorities of selectively removing political writings.
Adhikari has repeatedly used the controversy to target political activity on the campus. He earlier led a programme near the university titled “10,000 Voices for Vande Mataram”, criticising slogans allegedly raised there and questioning the nature of campus politics.
BJP’s ‘Gerua Samman Yatra’ Followed By Religious Events
The BJP-backed march was organised to defend what Adhikari described as the “dignity” of saffron. BJP supporters from Kolkata and other districts joined the procession carrying saffron flags and raising slogans including “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Sanataner joy hok”.
Conch shells were blown and traditional ululation accompanied the march, while Vande Mataram and the Gayatri Mantra were played at the 8B crossing. Naga sadhus also participated.
Adhikari, dressed in a saffron T-shirt and trousers, walked alongside party leaders and functionaries including Industry Minister Tapas Roy, Kartik Maharaj and Shanku Deb Panda.
He also announced a series of religious programmes at 8B, including a three-day Veda recitation, followed by separate events featuring the Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa.
“Hiranmayananda ji Maharaj is organising a three-day Ved Paath programme. I expect all nationalist people to participate in it,” Adhikari said.
He added that he would return to the area twice at the invitation of the West Bengal Sanatan Sanskriti Parishad — once for a Gita recitation and again to read the Hanuman Chalisa.
“I will come here to teach a lesson to those who are insulting the countrymen and the saffron colour despite staying in this country,” he said.