Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari extended warm greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Bhai Phota.
He offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and happiness of all brothers and sisters across the state.
The festival celebrates the traditional bond between brothers and sisters through customary rituals and blessings.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday greeted people on Bhai Phota, a festival celebrating the love between brothers and sisters, and expressed hope that their cherished relationship would remain strong and enduring.
In a post on X, the chief minister invoked a traditional Bengali blessing associated with the festival, which essentially translates to, "May the ceremonial mark (tilak) on my brother's forehead keep the god of death at bay."
Describing the festival as a celebration of the eternal love, affection and spiritual bond between siblings, he extended his heartfelt wishes to brothers and sisters. He expressed hope that their bond would remain unbroken.
"May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity," he said.
On Bhai Phota, celebrated as Bhai Dooj in other parts of India, sisters apply a 'tika' on their brothers' foreheads as a mark of love and prayers for their long and healthy lives.