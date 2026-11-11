In January 1969, Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi became parents for the first time. Their son was born prematurely, two months before his expected arrival. For a brief moment, there was the promise of a new life: a tiny boy with thick black hair and long, slender fingers, whom the young couple had already begun to love. By the following morning, that promise had given way to grief. In her newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi revisits the death of her first child, the anguish she and Rajiv endured, and the decision that would leave a lasting mark on their family: burying the newborn beneath a pink bougainvillea bush at the Gandhi family's farm in Mehrauli.