Sonia Gandhi Joins Instagram, Shares First Look of Memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love

On the 82nd birth anniversary of his father, Rajiv Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed pride that his mother’s account would reach readers. “I am happy, and so proud, that your story--'Belonging: A Journey of Love'--will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story. Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia,” Rahul Gandhi said.