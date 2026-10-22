Kerala: Case Against MSF, SFI Students For 'Trampling' PM Modi’s Photograph

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PTI
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Kerala Police register a case against MSF and SFI student activists after a controversy erupted over the desecration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph

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PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Police in Kerala booked around 15 student activists from MSF and SFI for tearing and trampling a photograph of PM Narendra Modi.

  • The incident took place during a college union election campaign finale at MES Kalladi College in Palakkad.

  • The case was registered under BNS Section 192 at Mannarkkad police station following a complaint by a local BJP leader.

A case has been registered against around 15 student members of the MSF and the SFI for allegedly tearing up and trampling a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the finale of a college union election campaign in Mannarkkad here, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 13 around 4.30 pm in front of MES Kalladi College during the final campaign event (kottikkalasam) for the college union election, where Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Student Federation of India (SFI) activists had gathered.

The accused allegedly tore down the Prime Minister's photograph, threw it on the ground and trampled upon it, with the intention of provoking a public riot, the FIR said

The case was registered at Mannarkkad police station under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for wantonly doing an illegal act with the intent or knowledge that it is likely to provoke a riot.

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The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by BJP leader Biju of Mannarkkad, police added.

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