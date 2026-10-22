Stone-Pelting At Durga Immersion Procession Sparks Tension In Maharashtra's Washim

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Tension mounts in Washim after stone-pelting disrupts Durga idol immersion procession; security heightened in the area

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Stone-Pelting at Durga Immersion in Maharashtra
Stone-Pelting at Durga Immersion in Maharashtra Photo by Rojan Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Summary of this article

  • Stone-pelting broke out during a Durga immersion procession in Malegaon, Washim, following a dispute over throwing colored powder.

  • Heavy security forces including SRPF and RAF were deployed to restore order and control local tension.

  • Police filed an FIR, identified key suspects, and successfully ensured the peaceful completion of the idol immersion.

A group of persons hurled stones at a Durga idol immersion procession after the Navratri festival in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Washim district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Wednesday near Tipu Sultan Chowk in the town located in the state's Vidarbha region after coloured powder thrown during the procession allegedly fell on a house, they said.

Subsequently, some persons hurled stones at the procession, leading to a confrontation between two groups, an official from Malegaon police station said, adding that no person was injured in the incident.

Police personnel deployed at the spot quickly brought the situation under control. Additional police force was deployed to maintain law and order, the official said.

After the incident, the procession organisers initially insisted that the immersion would not proceed until the accused were arrested, according to sources.

A large number of people subsequently gathered outside the Malegaon police station demanding action against those responsible for the violence.

Following police intervention and security arrangements, the immersion rituals were completed by around 4 am on Thursday.

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Police said they have identified a few suspects and are investigating the incident.

The police also appealed to people to maintain peace and refrain from believing or spreading rumours.

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