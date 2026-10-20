Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Dismissed For 154; J&K Reeling at 16/5; Rajat Patidar Falls For 122

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates (October 20): Follow our live coverage right here for ball-by-ball updates, major milestones, and key highlights from Day 3.

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his century during their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 28, 2025.

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his century during their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 28, 2025. PTI

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates (October 20): Welcome back to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 3! After a breathless Day 2 dominated by monumental batting displays, featuring sensational centuries from Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya, Salil Arora and Uday Saharan, including a record-breaking 400 from Chinmay Sutar, alongside massive team totals from Delhi, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Punjab. All eyes this morning will be on Madhya Pradesh as star batter Rajat Patidar resumes his innings on an unbeaten 107, looking to convert his century into a massive score and put his side in a commanding position. Meanwhile, Punjab, featuring India's captain Shubman Gill, will look to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible to enforce the follow-on against Chhattisgarh. With bowlers hunting for early morning breakthroughs with the new ball and batters eyeing big milestones across venues, stay tuned right here for real-time updates, scorecards, and all the defining moments as Day 3 unfolds!

LIVE UPDATES

20 Oct 2026, 10:50:39 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Rajat Falls For 122! Rajat Patidar was dismissed after scoring 122, stretching Madhya Pradesh's lead to 159 with three wickets in hand. Pondicherry will now look to wrap up the innings as quickly as possible.

20 Oct 2026, 10:25:41 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: J&K Struggle Continues! Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra departs as the team reels at 16/5 against Vidarbha.

20 Oct 2026, 10:22:16 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Jitender Rana Strikes Twice! Himachal's Jitender Rana strikes on consecutive deliveries to remove Sarfaraz Khan and Shams Mulani. Sarfaraz goes back to the pavilion after scoring 154 runs. Mumbai 432/6.

20 Oct 2026, 09:18:20 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Big On Day 2! Mizoram's batter Chinmay Sutar was in the spotlight after he scored 400 runs on Monday, October 19. He became only the second player to score 400 runs in Ranji Trophy history. The right-handed batter achieved the milestone against Nagaland in a Plate Group match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.

20 Oct 2026, 09:14:33 am IST Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Scores On Day 2 Stumps! Elite Group matches at stumps on Day 2 Andhra vs Hyderabad: Hyderabad 275 & 78/2 | Andhra 184 all out

Assam vs Tripura: Assam 334 | Tripura 62 all out & 143/5

Baroda vs Bihar: Baroda 416 all out | Bihar 166 all out & 4/0

Delhi vs Gujarat: Delhi 648/6 (Declared) | Gujarat 98/2

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai: Himachal Pradesh 140 all out | Mumbai 398/4

Jammu & Kashmir vs Vidarbha: Vidarbha 305 all out | Jammu and Kashmir 260 all out & 7/4

Karnataka vs Saurashtra: Karnataka 342 all out | Saurashtra 164/4

Kerala vs Odisha: Kerala 404 all out | Odisha 114/3

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand: Maharashtra 403/5 | Jharkhand 169 all out

Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh: Pondicherry 177 all out | Madhya Pradesh 302/5

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh: Punjab 456 all out | Chhattisgarh 76/5

Rajasthan vs Railways: Rajasthan 497 all out | Railways 45/1

Services vs Bengal: Bengal 184 all out & 146 all out | Services 122 all out & 12/0

Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand: Tamil Nadu 313 all out | Uttarakhand 134 all out & 9/1

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa: Uttar Pradesh 202 all out & 102/4 | Goa 164 all out