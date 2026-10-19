Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mizoram Batter Equals 78-Year-Old Feat With Stunning 400-Run Knock In Ranji Trophy

Chinmay Sutar scored an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy
He surpassed Prithvi Shaw's 379 to claim the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history
Sutar became the 10th player to score 400 or more in first-class cricket
Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar scripted history on Monday, October 19, by becoming only the second player to score 400 runs in Ranji Trophy history. The right-handed batter achieved the milestone against Nagaland in a Plate Group match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.
His extraordinary innings placed him among the biggest names in first-class cricket and ended a 78-year wait for another quadruple century in the prestigious domestic competition. Sutar's knock also pushed him past Prithvi Shaw's previous mark of 379 runs.
Chinmay Sutar Goes Past Prithvi Shaw in Elite List
Sutar's monumental innings came off 517 deliveries, featuring 46 fours and seven sixes. He remained unbeaten on 400 as Mizoram declared their first innings at 581/9. The Mumbai-born batter took control of the innings and continued scoring even as wickets fell around him.
His achievement moved him into second place on the list of the highest individual scores in Ranji Trophy history. Prithvi Shaw had previously occupied that position after scoring 379 against Assam in 2022, while Sanjay Manjrekar's 377 was another prominent mark on the list.
The highest score in the tournament's history still belongs to Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar, who made an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948-49. Sutar's 400 not out is now the second-highest individual score in the competition.
Chinmay Sutar Joins Brian Lara, Don Bradman in Elite List
Sutar's achievement extends beyond Indian domestic cricket. He became the 10th player in first-class cricket history to score 400 or more runs in an innings, joining an exclusive group featuring legends such as Brian Lara and Don Bradman.
Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, having scored an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994. He also made 400 not out for the West Indies against England in Test cricket in 2004. Sutar's remarkable knock has therefore placed him alongside some of the sport's most celebrated batting performances.
Who Is Chinmay Sutar?
The 29-year-old batter previously represented Mumbai before moving to Mizoram ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. He made his first-class debut for Mizoram earlier this month, scoring 99 in the second innings of his maiden match against Manipur after being dismissed for 35 in the first.
Sutar has also represented India's Emerging Team in the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. His father, Raju Sutar, played first-class cricket for Mumbai and shared the dressing-room era with several prominent names in Indian cricket.
This historic quadruple century could prove to be a defining moment in Sutar's career, giving him a major platform to showcase his talent and strengthen his credentials in India's competitive domestic cricket circuit.