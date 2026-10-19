Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Look To Extend Lead; Punjab's Captain Uday Sharan Eyes Daddy Hundred

Delhi's batter Ayush Badoni stayed unbeaten on 115 and will look forward to converting it into a big century.

Delhi's batter Ayush Badoni stayed unbeaten on 115 and will look forward to converting it into a big century. Photo: X/BCCI

Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates (October 19) :Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Round 2 promises compelling red-ball action. Delhi's batter Ayush Badoni will resume his innings as he stayed unbeaten on 115 against Gujarat on Day 1 stumps. Delhi finished a dominant opening day at 381/4 in 84 overs. Priyansh Arya scored 199 runs, missing double hundred by just one run. Elsewhere, Punjab will look to build on their overnight total of 269/4 in 90 overs against Chhattisgarh, with skipper Uday Sharan resuming on an unbeaten 106 alongside Salil Arora (38*). Meanwhile, India Test captain Shubman Gill endured a disappointing Ranji return earlier in the round, getting dismissed for just 1 run off five balls against Chhattisgarh. As the morning session gets underway, Hyderabad skipper Mohammed Siraj will also be in the spotlight, looking to make a strong impact with the ball and build crucial match rhythm ahead of the marquee Test series against New Zealand.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2026, 08:53:14 am IST Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Priyansh Arya Fell On 199! Delhi batter Priyansh Arya had a great outing on Day 1 as he scored a magnificent century, before falling short of a double century by just one run. He scored 199 off 220 balls, smashing 24 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 90.45. Captain Ayush Badoni kept the momentum going by scoring a century, remaining unbeaten on 115 at stumps on Day 1. Delhi will continue their innings from 381/4.

19 Oct 2026, 08:53:14 am IST Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Shubman Gill Failed! The first day of the Ranji Trophy Round 2 was headlined by Shubman Gill. The anticipated return of India Test captain turned out to be a nightmare for the batter as he was dismissed for 1. He was cleaned up by Ajay Mandal.