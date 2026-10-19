Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai Look To Extend Lead; Punjab's Captain Uday Sharan Eyes Daddy Hundred

Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Priyansh Arya Fell On 199!
Delhi batter Priyansh Arya had a great outing on Day 1 as he scored a magnificent century, before falling short of a double century by just one run. He scored 199 off 220 balls, smashing 24 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 90.45.
Captain Ayush Badoni kept the momentum going by scoring a century, remaining unbeaten on 115 at stumps on Day 1.
Delhi will continue their innings from 381/4.
Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Shubman Gill Failed!
The first day of the Ranji Trophy Round 2 was headlined by Shubman Gill. The anticipated return of India Test captain turned out to be a nightmare for the batter as he was dismissed for 1. He was cleaned up by Ajay Mandal.
Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Good Morning
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Round 2, Day 2. The teams across venues promise a great day of cricket. So, stay back and sit as we bring you live updates.