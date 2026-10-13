'I Was Misguided': Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Back Together After Calling Off Engagement

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 13 October 2026 7:25 am

Akriti Agarwal said on Instagram that she and Prithvi are back together after calling off their engagement in September. In a note titled A personal clarification, she said she was misguided by people close to her, took responsibility for the breakup, and said the couple had spoken openly and reconciled in private.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 13 October 2026 7:25 am

Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal During Their Engagement |Photo: File