'I Was Misguided': Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Back Together After Calling Off Engagement

Akriti Agarwal confirmed on Instagram that she and Prithvi are back together after their September breakup
In a note titled A personal clarification, she said she was misguided when she called off the engagement
Agarwal said she let the opinions of people close to her influence how she saw her fiancé and their relationship
Actor and influencer Akriti Agarwal has announced that she has reconciled with Prithvi Shaw, just weeks after calling off their engagement.
In her latest statement shared on Instagram, Akriti said the two have decided to give their relationship another chance. She added that she had previously been influenced by others' opinions when she called off the marriage.
In a new Instagram note titled “A personal clarification”, she said she was “misguided” when she ended it.
“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved,” she wrote.
She added, “I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused.”
Agarwal also confirmed that the couple had reconciled in private. “We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again,” she wrote. She ended the note with, “Please respect our decision as we begin again.”
Her note made clear that the couple now want to handle their future on their own terms. “Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else,” she wrote.
Agarwal added, “This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love.” Prithvi has not yet issued a separate public statement on their reconciliation.
September Breakup Context
Prithvi and Agarwal announced their engagement in March 2026. In September, Agarwal announced that they had decided to separate, citing different goals and circumstances surrounding their future.
She had also said the decision was mutual and asked people not to speculate about what had happened between them.
Questions around their relationship had surfaced earlier. In July, some of Agarwal’s social-media posts about being cheated on set off rumours that the posts were about Prithvi.
She later denied that suggestion. Agarwal said those posts were not about the cricketer and maintained at the time that they were still engaged and happy together. The September announcement later confirmed that the engagement had been called off.