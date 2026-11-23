Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been married since 2024.
The Thandel star met his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, through social media.
Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai for his first date with Sobhita Dhulipala.
Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has been happily married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala since 2024. The power couple kept their relationship a secret until Chay's father, Akkineni Nagarjuna, announced their engagement. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.
While the couple makes cutesy public appearances together and share details from their married life on Instagram time and again, their fans are always curious about how Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love story began.
Instagram played Cupid
Naga Chaitanya, once in a conversation with actor Jagapathi Babu on the Telugu talk show Jayammu Nischayammura, spoke about his first conversation with Sobhita. The actor said Instagram played Cupid in their love story. The Thandel actor revealed that he was very familiar with Sobhita's work and that a conversation with her on one of his Instagram posts got them closer. The actress had once dropped an emoji on one of Chay's posts related to his cloud kitchen, Shoyu. The rest is history.
Chay had never expected to meet his partner on social media and revealed, "We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met.” And thus began their happily ever after. Another cute moment was when Chay was asked to name one thing he can’t live without, and the actor replied, “Sobhita, my wife!”
Sobhita Dhulipala was not following Naga Chaitanya
Thanks to social media, Naga Chaitanya's wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, found out during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session that she wasn't following him. Chaitanya was following 70 people, including her, so Sobhita followed him back, flattered by him.. Love didn't bloom instantly between Chaitanya and Sobhita. The couple took time to get to know one another organically.
Chay flew to Mumbai for his first date with Sobhita
According to social media reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were in 'talking stage' for a while. The actor then flew to Mumbai from Hyderabad to take her out for breakfast. Sobhita was floored by Chaitanya's old-school way of making the date special. The Major star, noting the efforts put in by Chaitanya, had also once shared in a press interview, "It was cute, and it was steady. It’s not a case of two tender hearts falling in love. It was more like two metals being welded by the same wants from life, and we were able to speak about those things freely without inhibitions. That moved me."