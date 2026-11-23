Chay flew to Mumbai for his first date with Sobhita

According to social media reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were in 'talking stage' for a while. The actor then flew to Mumbai from Hyderabad to take her out for breakfast. Sobhita was floored by Chaitanya's old-school way of making the date special. The Major star, noting the efforts put in by Chaitanya, had also once shared in a press interview, "It was cute, and it was steady. It’s not a case of two tender hearts falling in love. It was more like two metals being welded by the same wants from life, and we were able to speak about those things freely without inhibitions. That moved me."