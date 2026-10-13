Sobhita Dhulipala admitted that her earlier views on dating actors were narrow.
The actor married Naga Chaitanya in 2024 after dating him since 2022.
Sobhita’s next Indian theatrical release Vettuvam, is scheduled for December.
Sobhita Dhulipala once believed she would never date an actor, saying in 2016 that the “vanity is too much” when two actors are in a relationship. Years later, after dating Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in 2022 and marrying him in 2024, she has reflected on why her views changed.
Sobhita Dhulipala on changing her views about dating actors
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sobhita admitted that her earlier opinion may have been shaped by the examples she had seen around her. “I think I was stereotyping it at that time maybe because of the examples I saw around me. That was probably me being narrow,” she said.
She added that she was comfortable changing her opinions as she grew older. “I’m more scared of people who don’t change their opinions. I’m okay with having different opinions at different points of time. I’m okay with myself adapting,” the actor said.
Sobhita on scrutiny around her relationship with Naga Chaitanya
Sobhita also addressed the attention surrounding her relationship with Chaitanya, which began less than a year after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Society is like weather. It comes and goes. If you overidentify the weather, you’re going to be lost once the weather changes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter India, adding that staying centred was a choice.
In a 2023 interview with Film Companion, she had already spoken about reconsidering her judgements. “I think my judgments have come down a little bit,” she said, explaining that she was gradually unlearning some of her conditioning.
Sobhita Dhulipala's upcoming work
Sobhita’s first theatrical release in India in three years is Vettuvam, Pa Ranjith’s Tamil sci-fi sports action film, is scheduled for December. She said she had signed the project well before her wedding.
“I had signed it way before (the wedding),” she told. Reflecting on relationships, she added, “Relationships are always ever-evolving, right? How I feel on day 1 vs how I feel 10 years in.”
She also described love as more than a romantic relationship, calling it “a state of mind” and “a vibration”.
About Sobhita and Chaitanya's relationship
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2024 long after a hush-hush romance. The couple reportedly started dating in 2022 but never made things official until their engagement on August 8, 2024 in Hyderabad. They got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close family and friends.
While this is the first marriage for Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha announced separation in October 2021 after four years of marriage.