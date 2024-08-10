Art & Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting

Sobhita Dhulipala finally shared post on her engagement to Naga Chaitanya. The couple got engaged on August 8.

Sobhita Dhulipala shares engagement post with Naga Chaitanya
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya
info_icon

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. A day after their hush-hush engagement, Sobhita took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from the ceremony with a heartfelt poem. In the pics, Chay and Sobhita can be see sharing some precious moments. They looked so happy together.

On Friday, sharing the candid photos, Sobhita captioned them with a verse from the classical Tamil poetic work 'Kurunthogai', translated by AK Ramanujan. It read: “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting.''

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala - Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement

BY Garima Das

One picture featured the couple having a romantic moment looking into each other's eyes, on a traditional swing as they’re clicked from behind. In another snap, Sobhita can be seen holding Chaitanya’s hand while sitting on the swing. In the third picture, we see them giggling and the in the fourth one, Chay holds Sobhita closer.

Sobhita also tagged her to-be husband in her engagement post.

Some new photos from Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media. The new pics show the newly engaged couple posing with their families. The pics feature Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni, his mom Lakshmi Daggubati, dad Nagarjuna alongside his wife Amala Akkineni.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala - Instagram
Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, post the engagement, Naga Chaitanya's father superstar Nagarjuna shared the first pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony. He wrote, ''We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got divorced in 2021.

