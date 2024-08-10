On Thursday, post the engagement, Naga Chaitanya's father superstar Nagarjuna shared the first pictures from Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony. He wrote, ''We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."