Their vacations together

Naga and Sobhita made sure to spend quality time with each other. They went for vacations abroad. Though they never posted pics of them together, fans were smart enough to notice the similarities in their pics. In April this year, they shared solo pictures of their jungle safari on their respective Instagram handles. It was obvious from the photos that they were together. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya again grabbed the headlines for their holiday in Europe. In a picture, shared on Reddit, the two were seen having a great time at a pub. They were spotted in Europe for wine-tasting sessions.

