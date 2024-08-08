Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya took their relationship to a next level by getting engaged today, August 8, at Nagarjuna's house in the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Chay Akkineni and Sobhita's engagement is said to be a hush-hush ceremony with their family and close ones in attendance. The first pics from the ceremony were shared by none other than the father of the to-be groom. Nagarjuna Akkineni was overjoyed to welcome Sobhita to the clan and penned a heartwarming note for the couple as he announced their engagement. He also posed with the newly engaged couple.
Sharing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement news on X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!'' He added, ''We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love''.
Here's the timeline of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's first meeting
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly met each other in May 2022, while she was promoting her film 'Major' in Hyderabad. As per reports, she also celebrated her birthday with Chay and some of her friends. They became friends and it blossomed into love and eventually they started dating each others.
Their first picture
After their dating rumours started srurafacing, pics of the couple also started doing the rounds. In 2021, Naga announced his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In November 2022, their relationship rumours sparked after they were spotted in London. Though they didn't pose pics together, fans found out that they were vacationing in the city. Later, in 2023, they were snapped together at a restaurant in London. A picture of Naga Chaitanya with chef Surender Mohan went viral. What caught everyone's attention was Sobhita was seen sitting at a table in the background. Later, the picture was deleted by the chef.
Their vacations together
Naga and Sobhita made sure to spend quality time with each other. They went for vacations abroad. Though they never posted pics of them together, fans were smart enough to notice the similarities in their pics. In April this year, they shared solo pictures of their jungle safari on their respective Instagram handles. It was obvious from the photos that they were together. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya again grabbed the headlines for their holiday in Europe. In a picture, shared on Reddit, the two were seen having a great time at a pub. They were spotted in Europe for wine-tasting sessions.
When Naga Chaitanya opened up about his relationship status
Earlier, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor was asked to share a few words about Sobhita, he just said, “I am just gonna smile.”
As per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married later this year. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.