South Cinema

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged today, August 8, in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita relationship timeline
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya took their relationship to a next level by getting engaged today, August 8, at Nagarjuna's house in the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Chay Akkineni and Sobhita's engagement is said to be a hush-hush ceremony with their family and close ones in attendance. The first pics from the ceremony were shared by none other than the father of the to-be groom. Nagarjuna Akkineni was overjoyed to welcome Sobhita to the clan and penned a heartwarming note for the couple as he announced their engagement. He also posed with the newly engaged couple.

Sharing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement news on X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!'' He added, ''We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love''.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged - Instagram
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the timeline of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's first meeting

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala reportedly met each other in May 2022, while she was promoting her film 'Major' in Hyderabad. As per reports, she also celebrated her birthday with Chay and some of her friends. They became friends and it blossomed into love and eventually they started dating each others.

Their first picture

After their dating rumours started srurafacing, pics of the couple also started doing the rounds. In 2021, Naga announced his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In November 2022, their relationship rumours sparked after they were spotted in London. Though they didn't pose pics together, fans found out that they were vacationing in the city. Later, in 2023, they were snapped together at a restaurant in London. A picture of Naga Chaitanya with chef Surender Mohan went viral. What caught everyone's attention was Sobhita was seen sitting at a table in the background. Later, the picture was deleted by the chef.

Naga Chaitanya spotted with Sobhita at a London restaurant Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala - Instagram
Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Their vacations together

Naga and Sobhita made sure to spend quality time with each other. They went for vacations abroad. Though they never posted pics of them together, fans were smart enough to notice the similarities in their pics. In April this year, they shared solo pictures of their jungle safari on their respective Instagram handles. It was obvious from the photos that they were together. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya again grabbed the headlines for their holiday in Europe. In a picture, shared on Reddit, the two were seen having a great time at a pub. They were spotted in Europe for wine-tasting sessions.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spotted in Europe at a wine tasting few days ago 🍷👀
byu/Eternal-Wisdom-9999 inBollyBlindsNGossip

When Naga Chaitanya opened up about his relationship status

Earlier, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor was asked to share a few words about Sobhita, he just said, “I am just gonna smile.”

As per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married later this year. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India 0-0 Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Play-Off: IND Seek Farewell Olympic Medal For PR Sreejesh
  2. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  4. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  2. Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
  3. Pune Zika Virus: Total 73 Cases So Far With 7 More Detected Today | Details
  4. Akhilesh Yadav's Caution To Speaker Over Waqf Bill Angers Amit Shah, Union Minister Says 'You're Not...'
  5. UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  2. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  3. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  4. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  5. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
World News
  1. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  2. July Was 2nd-Warmest Month Ever, 2024 Likely To Be Hottest Year On Record: Report
  3. ‘Today Is A Day Of Pride’: Muhammad Yunus Returns To Bangladesh To Lead Interim Govt
  4. Flooding In Yemen Leaves 30 People Dead And Hundreds Displaced
  5. State Of Emergency Declared As Ukraine Launches Raid Into Russia’s Kursk Region
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth