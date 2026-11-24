This week of November has an interesting lineup of South Indian theatrical and OTT releases.
From Malayalam to Tamil, regional movie lovers have a lot to watch.
Octopus and Garividi Lakshmi are OTT releases, while Bhogi and Hail Mary are in theatres.
The last week of November 2026 has an exciting lineup of South Indian movies across Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil cinema. With genres like romantic dramas, thrillers, family, and adventure stories, there is something for everyone. Corporate Love Story explores the theme of workplace romance, while Garividi Lakshmi tells the story of a forgotten folk artist.
New OTT Releases This Week:
1. Octopus
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release date: November 27, 2026
The cast includes Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, and Vinoth Kishan, and Jeyachandra Hashmi directed the mystery drama. The film is set in a close-knit neighbourhood where residents share a familiar bond. The mystery starts when the disappearance of a young girl unfolds long-buried secrets of the community.
2. Garvidi Lakshmi
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: November 27, 2026
Directed by Gowri Naidu Jammu, Garividi Lakshmi follows an aspiring filmmaker who travels to the village of Garividi. He documents the life of Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi, a legendary Burra Katha artist from North Andhra.
Through her reluctant friend, the filmmaker understands the challenging childhood Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi faced. He learns how she became famous as a folk performer in the 1980s and 1990s. It also shows her downfall, including the betrayals she faced, harassment by cassette producers, and the misuse of her identity.
3. Corporate Love Story
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release date: November 27, 2026
Pannaga Bharana has directed the romantic drama Corporate Love Story. The cast includes Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss, and Pranav Sridhar, and the story follows Nithya and Arun. They are two colleagues with contrasting personalities working at a struggling dating app startup called Uniqvus Tech.
Nithya is a witty, ambitious designer, while Arjun, the Product Head, is trying to save the company from shutting down. Workplace competition, along with growing family expectations, complicates their bond.
4. Sathyameva
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release date: November 27, 2026
The Malayalam drama has been directed by Deepu Karunakaran, and the cast includes Rony David Raj, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayarajan Kozhikode, Deepu Karunakaran, and Ajith Dhanwanthari. The story follows Rajaram, a successful professional struggling to overcome a past failure.
He gets the chance to boost his confidence when he gets the case of a woman who vanished 20 years ago. He uncovers hidden truths about influential people and solves the mystery of a father who has been waiting for answers for years.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
5. Bhogi
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 27, 2026
Sampath Nandi's action drama features Sharwanand, Dimple Hayathi, Lal, and Dayanand Reddy. The story is set in the feudal village of Boggula Gutta and follows Ganga, a hardworking man. He has taken the responsibility of his five sisters. His life takes a dramatic turn when Ganga decides to stand up to the oppressive landlords who trouble the villagers.
On the other hand, a series of mysterious disappearances linked to the Amavasya rituals adds to the growing tension. Ganga's family is targeted, and so he takes matters into his own hands to protect his sisters and find justice in his village.
6. Hail Mary
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 26, 2026
Hail Mary is about Madhuchandran, an ordinary school bus driver, who is thinking of a new beginning with Annie and Hanna, his daughter. Their peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when the case of a decade-old missing girl is reopened. Vishnu Revikumar has directed the thriller drama that has Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara, Jagadish and Suhasini Maniratnam.
7. Delivery Boy
Where to watch: Theatres
Release date: November 27, 2026
Nani Darla directed the action drama starring Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga, Kali Venkat, and Jenson Dhivakar. The story follows Siva, who lives a simple life, while his mom wants him to join the forces. She wants him to have a future with Thenmozhi, but things change when Siva's mom faces a medical emergency. Siva robs a man who is falsely accused, and then Siva sets out on a journey to clear the man's name.