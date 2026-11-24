Nani Darla directed the action drama starring Leo Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Brigida Saga, Kali Venkat, and Jenson Dhivakar. The story follows Siva, who lives a simple life, while his mom wants him to join the forces. She wants him to have a future with Thenmozhi, but things change when Siva's mom faces a medical emergency. Siva robs a man who is falsely accused, and then Siva sets out on a journey to clear the man's name.