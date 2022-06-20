Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sai Dharam Tej To Collaborate With Sampath Nandi For An Action Film

'Supreme' actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently resumed work after a near-fatal road accident last year, will be directed by Sampath Nandi in his next film, it was announced on Monday, June 20.

Sai Dharam Tej To Collaborate With Sampath Nandi For An Action Film
Sai Dharam Tej and Sampath Nandi Twitter, CineJosh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 1:54 pm

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej will shortly star in a film directed by Sampath Nandi. A source close to the production verified this, describing the film as "crazy."

Nandi is currently riding high on the success of his recent film, 'Seetimaarr.' According to the creators, Nandi has written an intriguing scenario for the actor.

The director appears to have taken additional time on the writing, guaranteeing that the picture will have many high points.

Sithara Entertainments will produce the film, while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of 'Bheemla Nayak,' will finance it. The creators have promised to share the other details very soon.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sai Dharam Tej Sampath Nandi Collaboration Actor Sai Dharam Tej Director Sampath Nandi Seetimaarr Sithara Entertainments Suryadevara Naga Vamsi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 