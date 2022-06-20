Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej will shortly star in a film directed by Sampath Nandi. A source close to the production verified this, describing the film as "crazy."

Nandi is currently riding high on the success of his recent film, 'Seetimaarr.' According to the creators, Nandi has written an intriguing scenario for the actor.

The director appears to have taken additional time on the writing, guaranteeing that the picture will have many high points.

Sithara Entertainments will produce the film, while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of 'Bheemla Nayak,' will finance it. The creators have promised to share the other details very soon.

[With Inputs from IANS]