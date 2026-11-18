This week's South Indian releases feature compelling storytelling.
The lineup has a romantic comedy web show, a supernatural film, and a romantic drama.
Yuvaraj Chinnasamy has directed Haiku, which will be released on November 20, 2026.
Whether you are a fan of spine-chilling mysteries, romantic movies, workplace comedy, and family dramas, South Indian movies have something for all. Every week, new Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies and web series arrive on various OTT platforms. The week of November 17 has an interesting lineup of South Indian content that you can add to your watchlist.
South Indian releases (From November 17-22, 2026)
1. Mr & Mrs Office (JioHotstar): November 18
The upcoming family comedy-romance web series stars Pradeep Antony, Sanam Shetty and Magizh Thirumeni. Directed by Abdul Kabeez, the workplace comedy follows a married couple working at the same company. They must hide their relationship because of office rules. Due to this, Arivu and Aishwarya have to act like strangers. Mr & Mrs Office is one of the most anticipated South Indian web series releasing this week.
2. 418 (Netflix): November 19
If you are a fan of supernatural content, then 418 is one chilling tale set in an abandoned medical college hostel. After 15 years, the hostel reopens, and director Kirtan Nadagouda shows how an 18-year-old student named Vivek in the Telugu horror movie has the ability to perform paranormal activities.
A series of strange occurrences happens at the hostel, and Vivek is seen investigating Room No. 418. The South Indian movie has Chaithra J Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala and Shashank Patil in important roles.
3. Anumana Pakshi (Sun NXT): Nov 20
Rag Mayur plays the role of Sunny, who is a content creator. His tendency to ask questions about everything lands him in trouble. In this Telugu comedy thriller, director Vimal Krishna shows how Sunny lands in Kashmir after a friend calls him in distress. Sunny gets involved in a complicated situation involving Kanya Kumari and a sudden death. The movie also stars Merin Philip, Prince Cecil, Brahmaji and Raasi in important roles.
4. Haiku (Netflix): Nov 20
Yuvaraj Chinnasamy has directed the romantic drama Haiku. It is about Mano, whose insecure and possessive nature ruins his first relationship with Pavalakodi. After years, he meets Nivetha, a lady moving on from a tough relationship. Both grow close, and Mano's past comes back. The movie stars Aegan and Sridevi in pivotal roles.
5. Anbil Avan (SonyLIV): Nov 20
Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan star in this Tamil romantic thriller, directed by R. Kaarthikeyan. The movie is about Iyal and Surya, a married pair who leave the city to stay in a homestay at a hill station. A local figure tries to take control of their heritage bungalow, and Surya has to protect the life he has created together.