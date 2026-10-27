This week offers a diverse range of exciting South titles on OTT and in theatres.
Baththa, Sigma, Love Always and Avaraachan & Sons, among others, are some of the interesting releases this Friday.
Here is the list of South OTT and theatrical releases this week.
The last week of October has an exciting lineup of South releases on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5 and JioHotstar, among others. From romantic dramas to thrillers and comedies, the new South OTT titles will keep you entertained throughout the week. Baththa, Sigma, Love Always and Avaraachan & Sons, among others, are major releases. Here’s a list of South OTT and theatrical releases of the week.
New South OTT Releases This Week (October 26-November 1, 2026)
1. Baththa - Netflix (Oct 29)
The Tamil comedy drama is led by Vijay Sethupathi, with Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran and Hari Krishnan as co-stars.
Set in 1986 Madras, the story follows Baththa, a formidable man whose reputation is built around exaggerated local legends of his strength and fearlessness. While he is perceived as a feared figure and rough village hooligan by outsiders, he leads a very different life at home as a devoted husband and father. His life takes an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside a school restroom, leading to an unlikely bond between the two. As their relationship develops, a chain of events unfolds that puts Baththa’s connection with his family at risk.
2. Love Always - JioHotstar (Oct 30)
Gouri G Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha, Maya and Krishnan in the Tamil romantic fantasy drama.
It is based on the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again. The story follows a married couple with a strained relationship who want to part ways. But the twist comes when they are transported back to their younger selves, where they see their past, regrets, and see their relationship from a different point of view.
3. Avaraachan & Sons - Netflix (Oct 30)
Biju Menon leads the cast of the Malayalam comedy drama. Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Grace Antony and Akhila Bhargavan round out the cast.
Set in the coastal village of Chellanam, it follows Avarachan, a stubborn father whose behaviour repeatedly creates trouble for his sons, Jaison and Jaimon. Avarachan is forced to leave his hometown following a conflict and she starts living at his elder sister Eliyamma’s house.
4. Rudravanam PS - Zee5 (Oct 30)
The Telugu thriller series follows police officer Sivakumar, who is investigating a reported gold robbery worth ₹25 lakh at a remote village. The story takes a turn when a missing-person search leads to a headless body in the forest.
5. Thella Kaagitham - ETV Win (Oct 29)
The Telugu romantic drama is about Ramu and Aasha, high school sweethearts. Things become complicated when they move to college and insecurities start in their relationship. Aasha also becomes pregnant, making things more complicated, with both navigating emotional turmoil and the consequences.
6. Sigma - Netflix (Oct 30)
Directed by Jason Sanjay, the Tamil action-adventure stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Raju Sundaram and Yog Japee.
The film follows Guru, a radio host who secretly works as a treasure hunter. After facing betrayal and being called an underachiever, he wants to get back what he lost by planning a ₹500-crore heist targeting a powerful group.
New South theatrical releases this week
7. Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 (AK 47) - Oct 30
Venkatesh Daggubati-led Telugu action comedy drama is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Satya and Brahmaji, among others.
It follows Chittibabu, his wife Swarna, and their children who live in House No. 47. They seem to be an ideal family, but an unexpected accident and secrets expose their dual lives.
8. Sidhu - Oct 30
The Malayalam mystery thriller follows an ordinary school student whose family faces some challenging circumstances, leading to mystery and conflict that are explored as the narrative unfolds.
9. Singgaramm - Oct 30
The Tamil drama stars Yogi Babu and Vela Ramamoorthy
Singgaramm is about Singaram, a member of a nomadic tribe that lives by hunting birds and selling handmade beads. The tribe migrates to a new village for a better and peaceful life.
10. Mr Lucky - Oct 30
The Kannada thriller follows Lakshman, an IT professional. The irony is that his nickname is "Lucky" because he has worst luck. But his life take a turn when he finds a mysterious cap that grants him good fortune. The good luck comes with a price tag and he has to face the consequences.
Killer, Chandrayan, Thaytha, and #Cult are also releasing this week.